Wilson and Comber win Ryan Shay Mile
CHARLEVOIX — Professional distance runners Alexina Wilson and Casey Comber won the 13th annual Ryan Shay Mile with rainy conditions Saturday in downtown Charlevoix.
The Ryan Shay Mile started in the summer of 2008 to honor the memory of Shay, of Central Lake, who ran collegiately at Notre Dame and died on Nov. 3, 2007, while competing in the 2008 USA Olympic Marathon Trials in New York City.
Pit Spitters take three straight
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters won three straight games.
The Pit Spitters beat the Rockford Rivets 9-4 Saturday and 4-0 Sunday. Traverse City then came back with their second-straight shutout Monday, topping the Kenosha Kingfish 4-0.
Traverse City (32-23) embarks on a road series with the Kingfish Thursday.
Saints sweep Coyotes
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints swept past the Midland Coyotes by scores of 10-0 and 3-1 to extend their win streak to 13 games. The Saints hold second place in the Great Lakes UBL with a record of 18-5.
Three members were inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in between games: Nick Papes, Chuck Owens and John Suyak.
The Saints open play in the NABF Regional Tournament at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Pinconning.
TC West golf fundraiser is Friday
INTERLOCHEN — Traverse City West Girls Golf is hosting a glow-in-the-dark golf fundraiser at Interlochen Golf Course on Friday, July 30. The format will be a nine-hole, 4-person scramble with a 7 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $45 per person, limited to 18 teams. Prizes for the first-place team. Contact: Karl Gagnon at karl@tcjga.com or 231-357-9818.