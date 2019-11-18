Veterans In Crisis Awarded $24,000 from TC Patriot Game
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans from northern Michigan dealing with emergency needs got a $24,000 boost from this year’s TC Patriot Game. Student Senate leaders from TC Central and TC West Senior High School presented a check Monday from the game to Veterans In Crisis.
The $24,000 total is a record amount for the game and raises the amount given veteran causes to $105,000 in the eight years since the game began.
Veterans in Crisis helps to provide emergency assistance for veterans in 21 northern Michigan counties. Students Senators from both TC Central and TC West gave the check to Veterans in Crisis during a lunch time event at West.
The previous record amount raised from the game was $16,000 that was awarded to Warrior Sailing last year.
Crosby leading Cornerstone in sophomore season
GRAND RAPIDS — Rebekah Crosby, a Kingsley alumni and Traverse City native, is showing out in her sophomore season at Cornerstone University, leading her team and the conference in several categories.
Crosby is first on the Golden Eagles in scoring (11.1 ppg), offensive and defensive rebounds (7.1 rpg), free throw attempts and makes, field goal percentage, blocked shots and double-doubles.
She also leads the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference in double-doubles (3) and total rebounds (67). Crosby is third in total points, third in total blocks and fifth for field goal percentage in the conference.
The Golden Eagles are currently 1-8 and lost their last game against Lawrence Tech 84-52 when Crosby scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Soles qualifies for National High Performance Camp
Traverse City Figure Skating club member Gemma Soles placed fourth overall at the Midwestern Sectional Championships this weekend, adding to her already incredible 2019.
The finish was good enough to qualify her for the National High Performance National Team Camp.
