Two hole in ones reported at The Crown
TRAVERSE CITY — Two hole in ones have been reported by members at the Crown Golf Club.
Tim Allgaier of Traverse City made a hole in one on hole No. 3 Friday. He used an 8-iron and it was his first hole in one.
Art Forster made his second hole in one of the year on Thursday. He aced hole No. 9 with a 4-iron.
Lansing School District cancels fall sports
LANSING — The Lansing School District announced Thursday evening via Zoom meeting it will not field sports teams this fall for competition, nor will it offer extracurricular activities, citing health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lansing is the first district in Michigan to make a decision on fall sports.
Schools in the Lansing School District are Lansing Eastern, Lansing Everett and Lansing Sexton. The district had already announced earlier in July that it would be implementing a 100-percent virtual return to school, which is scheduled for Aug. 31.
MHSAA director pens back to school letter
EAST LANSING — Mark Uyl, the Executive Director of the The Michigan High School Athletic Association, penned a “From the Director” blog post to the community Friday.
“The loudest message I hear is kids are going to be playing sports this fall someplace. Period,” Uyl writes. “If we believe that kids are going to take the fall off if school sports aren’t offered, we haven’t been paying much attention since May.”
The post criticizes non-school sports for moving forward with play despite little-to-no COVID-19 precautions. It adds that protecting the health and safety of students also involves a conversation about mental health.
“Schools starting the year virtually are telling us they will use the lessons learned from the start of sports for when students return to campus later in the fall,” Uyl says in the post. “School administrators have shared this view privately as this has become a highly-charged topic among various groups within our school communities.”
The post was penned the day following the Lansing School District’s move to cancel fall sports via a Zoom school board meeting. It can be read in full on the MHSAA’s website.
Lions preparing to host fans
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions are preparing to host fans at all eight regular-season home games, although it’s uncertain how many will be allowed to attend.
The NFL club said Friday season-ticket holders can opt out of purchasing tickets for the 2020 season if they want. The team also is offering various incentives for fans who defer payments to the 2021 season instead of asking for refunds.
Fans and employees at Ford Field would be required to wear face coverings. Designated gates and entry times would be assi- gned to fans.
The team says the ability to host fans at a reduced capacity depends on local and state approval.
FPHL team coming to Fraser
FRASER — Fraser Hockeyland in suburban Detroit will host a hockey team for the first time in nearly 14 years. The arena and town will play home to a team belonging to the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
The team’s name, colors, logo and coach will be announced Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.