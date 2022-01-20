Traverse City Tourism invests in TBAYS
TRAVERSE CITY — Plans to expand the Traverse Bay Area Youth Soccer fields on Keystone Road got a $100,000 boost thanks to a 5-year sponsorship announced Monday by Traverse City Tourism.
TBAYS is working to expand the facility by adding up to seven more soccer fields and creating easier driving access to the complex.
“We’ve been working on this for a long time,” said TBAYS board member Chad Fournier. “This expansion will allow us to grow soccer in the area, get more local kids involved and keep the program affordable.”
TBAYS hosts two major tournaments in the region. The Cherry Capital Cup and the Autumn Classic Soccer tournament each attract around 200 teams with close to 10,000 combined players and family members.
“These Tournaments bring people to Traverse City during slower times of the year, driving millions of dollars in economic activity to our region,” said Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach. “Our investment in TBAYS will have a direct financial return for our community while providing local families with more accessibility to outdoor recreation. Truly a win-win for our area.”
TBAYS recently got a long-term lease on the Keystone property by the Grand Traverse County Parks and Recreation Department, and the lease is partly contingent on developing the fields.
Vasa Raptors race in Grayling
GRAYLING — The Vasa Raptor Nordic team embraced the cold Saturday in Grayling for a 7.5K skate race.
Will Haapala took first with a time of 24:22 for the high school boys with Josh Kerr (25:57) and Carter Dean (26:59) coming in second and third. Ella DeBruyn took second for the girls with a race of 29:21 after losing a pole at the start and having to make up some time.
The Vasa Raptors travel to Crystal Mountain, Saturday for their race third of the season.
X-Golf Registration underway
TRAVERSE CITY — X-Golf in Traverse City is currently accepting registration for its 2022 Winter Thursday Night Indoor League.
The league runs from Feb. 10 through April 10. Cost is $250 for 10 weeks. Format is 9-hole handicap stroke play with three-man teams. Space is limited.
To sign up, visit xgolftraversecity.com
MHSAA scholar-athlete finalists
EAST LANSING — Traverse City West is among 19 schools with two finalists for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Award. The 120 finalists for 32 $2,000 scholarships were announced Wednesday.
Finalists from area schools are: Sara Schermerhorn (Traverse City West, Girls Class A), Michael Schermerhorn (Traverse City West, Boys Class A), William Goelz (Petoskey, Boys Class A), Elise Rose Johnson (Benzie Central, Girls Class B), Seth Thompson (Manistee, Boys Class B), Jordan Fox (Lake City, Girls Class C), Samuel Peterson (Charlevoix, Boys Class C), Tara Townsend (Frankfort, Girls Class D), Skylar Wiesen (Leland, Girls Class D), Megan Bennett (McBain NMC, Girls Class D), Cole Robinson (Bellaire, Boys Class D), Brayden Steenwyk (Ellsworth, Boys Class D), Jonas Lanser (McBain NMC, Boys Class D), Sam Paga (Petoskey St. Michael, Boys Class D).
Selection of the 32 scholarship recipients will take place in early February.