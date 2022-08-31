Tigers announce 2023 Spring training schedule
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers announced the club’s Grapefruit League game schedule for 2023 Spring Training in Lakeland, Florida.
Detroit begins its Grapefruit League schedule with a pair of home games, hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, February 25 and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, February 26.
The home schedule features visits from the New York Yankees (March 10 and March 17), Boston Red Sox (March 14), Toronto Blue Jays (March 4 and March 20), St. Louis Cardinals (March 7) and Atlanta Braves (March 22). In addition to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Philadelphia Phillies (February 25 and March 16), Baltimore Orioles (February 26 and March 2) and Pittsburgh Pirates (March 1 and March 24) will all make two visits to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
Slobodnik-Stoll wins GAM Women’s Senior Championship
PETOSKEY — Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll of Haslett, the winningest golfer in Golf Association of Michigan history, won the GAM Women’s Senior Championship on her first attempt with her usual sense of purpose.
“To me, it doesn’t matter whether it’s the state Amateur, the U.S. Senior Amateur or the senior state championship, it’s all competition and there are people here playing to win,” she said after shooting a final 5-over 77 for a tournament total 149 and a four-shot win Tuesday in the championship presented by Summit Golf Brands at Petoskey-Bay View Country Club.
The highly successful women’s golf coach at Michigan State University and member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame made six birdies in a first-round 72 Monday and then battled wind, light rain and a tough day putting Tuesday.
It was the 17th individual title she has won in GAM competition, including two Michigan Women’s Amateur titles, a GAM Championship, an unprecedented 11 GAM Women’s Mid-Amateur wins and three GAM Tournament of Champions wins. She totals 22 GAM titles when two-golfer team titles are added.
Jacksonville claims Patterson from Lions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have another new kicker, their sixth in the last five weeks.
The Jaguars were awarded Riley Patterson off waivers from Detroit on Wednesday. They also cut James McCourt and Jake Verity, who spent the last week vying for a kicking job that’s been open for more than a month. McCourt made all 15 of his field-goal attempts during open portions of practice this week, joint practices in Atlanta last week and the preseason finale against the Falcons on Saturday.
Jacksonville previously tried out and cut undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis, journeyman Elliott Fry and Ryan Santoso.
Now it’s Patterson’s turn to attempt to secure the gig. Patterson kicked in seven games for the Lions last year, making 13 of 14 field goals. His lone miss came from beyond 50 yards. Patterson lost a kicking battle with veteran Austin Seibert in Detroit during the preseason and was waived Tuesday.
Basketball skills camp this Friday in Rapids City
RAPIDS CITY — For anyone over 12 years old interested in bettering their basketball skills, Wills Lee, a current semi-pro athlete and professional trainer Tyler Ingalls are hosting a skills camp this Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Rapids City.
Division one players from Northern Michigan will be in attendance to help and are will be playing a five-on-five pickup game afterwards. There are limited spots available, but if interested, there is a $25 fee and message Ingalls at (231) 499-6419 to reserve your spot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.