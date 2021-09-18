TC’s Crown wins Ryder Cup tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty Golfers from The Crown in Traverse City and twenty from Manistee National in Manistee held their annual Senior Ryder Cup rivalry on Thursday and Friday.
The Crown golfers lead the competition at their home course on Thursday with a total of 16 points to Manistee’s four points. The following Friday, Team Traverse City clinched the winner’s title in Manistee after day two with a total score of 30.5 vs. Manistee’s 19.5 points.
Dy hits ace in practice
CARMEL, Ind. — University of Indianapolis freshman Anci Dy carded a hole-in-one Sunday during in her first collegiate practice round. The former Traverse City West standout used a 7-iron on the 162-yard par-3 at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel, Ind.
Blue Jackets, Maple Leafs score wins at Prospects Tourney
TRAVERSE CITY — Action continued Friday at the NHL Prospects Tournament at Centre Ice Arena with Columbus and Toronto leaving the ice with victories.
The Blue Jackets (2-0) followed up Thursday's overtime win against Toronto with a 5-3 win over the 2020 Stanley Cup runner-up Dallas Stars. The Maple Leafs (1-1) bounced back from that loss with an OT victory of their own, beating St. Louis 4-3.
Jake Gaudet and Yegor Chinakov each scored two for Columbus, with Cole Sillinger adding a single score in the second period. Riley Tufte, Wyatt Johnston and Jacob Peterson attributed for the three Dallas scores.
Jeremy McKenna netted two for Toronto, one each in the first and second periods. Matt Hellickson also scored for the Maple Leafs in the second before St. Louis got goals from Nate Staios and Brayden Guy to tie the game 3-3 in the third. Mikhail Abramov scored the gamewinner just 55 seconds into overtime.
Only one game is on the slate Saturday. The Detroit Red Wings look to move to 2-0 when they take on St. Louis at 7 p.m.