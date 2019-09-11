4th annual Veterans and First Responders game set for Friday
CENTRAL LAKE — The Central Lake varsity football team is hosting its fourth annual Veterans and First Responders appreciation game on Friday when Gaylord St. Mary visits at 7 p.m.
There will be a pre-game taligate beginning at 5:45 p.m. with recognition for Veterans and First Responders happening at 6:15 p.m.
TCSF grad Brady Buell earns MAC Athlete of the Week honors
Traverse City St. Francis alum and Central Michigan University punter Brady Buell earned the Mid-American Conference Special Teams Player of the week award for his performance against Wisconsin last Saturday.
The sophomore punter was recognized for his nine punts that averaged 45.2 yards in the 61-0 loss. It was only the second game that Buell has started for the Chippewas.
TC West hosting 25th annual Collegiate Softball Tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — TC West is hosting the 25th annual Collegiate Softball Tournament on Sept. 21-22. Participating colleges include Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Northwood University and the University of Detroit Mercy.
Games start at 10:30 a.m. and admission is $2 each day. Each team will play two games each day with the winners of round robin facing off at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 for the tournament title.
Benzie County residents eligible for free golf at Crystal Downs Country Club
BENZIE — Crystal Downs Country Club is inviting residents of Benzie County to “The Downs” for a free game of golf on Oct. 1.
All golfers are guests of the club and there will be no fee to golf. To register you must call the pro shop on Tuesday, Sept. 24 after 8 a.m. You need a tee time to play.
On Oct. 1, all golfers will need to provide proof of residency in Benzie County and must adhere to the club’s dress code of golf slacks or bermuda-length shorts with a collared shirt. To register call (231) 352-7979.
‘Russian Five’ showing at State Theater
TRAVERSE CITY — The winner of the audience award at the Traverse City Film Fest in 2018 is back at the State Theater this weekend to help kick off Red Wings Training Camp.
“The Russian Five” will be shown for $5 a ticket this Friday through Monday. Check www.stateandbijou.org for showtimes.
Kehoe Named MIAA Golfer of the Week
FREELAND — Saint Mary’s junior Hunter Kehoe has been named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Women’s Golfer of the Week for competitions taking place between September 2-8.
Kehoe, a native of Traverse City, Michigan, was the tournament medalist as the Belles captured the 2019 Olivet College Kyle Campbell Invitational last weekend. She posted a two-over par 74 on Friday and a 77 on Saturday for a three-stroke win over the field. Kehoe led the field in par five scoring for the tournament with an even score and posted a tournament-best 27 pars over 36 holes of play.
It is the first MIAA Golfer of the Week honor of the year for Kehoe and the tenth of her career.
