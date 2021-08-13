Coaching clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan High School Athletic Association & Traverse City Area Public Schools are offering a one-day introductory coaching education course on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at TC West Senior High, 5376 N Long Lake Rd. Cost is $60. Register at tinyurl.com/ha8cnm7w
Wolves host game
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wolves (10-0) semi-pro football team plays host to Albion on Saturday at 5 p.m. at East Middle School, 1776 3 Mile Road N., for a playoff game. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. All ticket sales go to the eighth-grade East Middle School football program. Wolves merchandise will be available for sale.
Esports tryouts
TRAVERSE CITY — Tryouts for the 2021-2022 Northwestern Michigan College Esports team are Aug. 14 and 15. Interested students may contact Teri Gustafson, NMC Esports Director, tgustafson@nmc.edu or via Discord at DirectorTerriGus#3031
TCSF hosts tryout
LANSING — Traverse City St. Francis High School will host a tryout for the Lansing Pharaohs of The Basketball League (TBL) Saturday, Aug. 21 from 12-4 p.m. in its gym at 123 E. Eleventh St. Registration costs $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Space is limited to the first 30 registrations. Fees can be sent via CashApp to $Lansingp or by PayPal to info@lansingpharaohs.com.
Golf outing
TRAVERSE CITY — The 12th annual Jim Ooley Scholarship Endowment Golf Outing begins at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at Elmbrook Golf Course. A silent auction is available. Entry is $80 per golfer and includes 18 holes with a cart. Proceeds go toward student scholarships. Call Tom Ooley at 231-709-3230 to participate or sponsor a hole.
Golf outing
KALKASKA — Friends of Kalkaska County Library hosts a golf outing Aug. 20 at Timber Wolf Golf Course. Entry is $60 per person and includes 18 holes, cart and lunch. Registration: 231-384-6032; cccoville@charter.net.
Disc golf tourney
KINGSLEY — The Secret Handshake Gang hosts the 2021 Cary Lewis Memorial disc golf tournament Sept. 18 at Carly’s Pond in Kingsley. Entry is $30 per person and includes two rounds of 18 holes with a cash purse. Lunch is provided by Jimmy John’s. Register at discgolfscene.com
Moeggenberg joins HOF
EAST LANSING — Liz (Shimek) Moeggenberg was announced as a member of the 2021 Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. The former Spartans basketball player will be inducted Sept. 24. The Empire native who played in the WNBA is now an assistant coach at her alma mater of Glen Lake.
Station inks TC West
GRAYLING — Blarney Stone Broadcasting will broadcast Traverse City West football, boys basketball and select girls basketball games in a partnership with the station’s affiliate stations, Q100 on FM-106.3 WWMN. Games will also be podcasted and posted on q100-fm.com. Tom Devitt will handle play-by-play duties with Rich Caulkins serving as color analyst.
Derby Hat Contest
WILLIAMSBURG — The Go Blue/Go Green Arena Polo Match & Barrel Racing Charity event has added a Kentucky Derby-style hat contest.
Contestants are asked to decorate a hat representing their favorite school colors for judging in front of the VIP tent between the 1st and 2nd chuckers of polo (approximately between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m.) on Aug. 21, at Flintfields Horse Park.
Prizes will be given out to the winner or runner-up. Doors open at 11 a.m.
For more information visit gobluegogreenpolo.org.