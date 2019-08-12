TC's Ryan Brehm secures PGA Tour card
Traverse City resident Ryan Brehm earned a PGA Tour card at the conclusion of Sunday's WinCo Foods Portland Open of the Korn Ferry Tour.
Brehm finished 13th on the Tour’s regular season points list to secure one of 25 tour cards.
It's the second time Brehm has earned a tour card. He first did so in 2016 by winning the Portland Open, climbing into the top 25 in the season's final event.
“I’m moving in the right direction with my game," Brehm said. "It’s an incredible opportunity to reach the PGA Tour, one that not everyone gets. It’s my second time around so I’m looking forward to learning from the mistakes I had last time. It’s where we want to be as pro golfers.
“The game ebbs and flows. Every golfer can relate to that. The caliber of play to even get to the PGA Tour is so high. It’s a combination of things that make it difficult. My only year on the PGA Tour I didn’t play my best golf, this year I’ve been playing better golf. But you have to play your best golf if you want to get out there on Tour.”
Salmon Classic scheduled for Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Fish-TC.com will host it's annual Salmon Classic fishing tournament on East and West Grand Traverse Bays in Traverse City from Friday, Aug. 30 to Sunday, Sept. 1.
This annual event invites anglers from all over Michigan to fish for cash and prizes in a series of tournaments over a three-day period. The event begins Aug. 30 with the ladies Salmon Classic with cash and prizes for the top five women's teams.
Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 will feature the Salmon Classic main event pro and amateur tournaments. The main event will offer over 50 boats the chance at over $20,000 in cash and prizes. Weigh-ins and captains meetings will take place at Mt. Holiday 1:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with awards to follow on Sunday afternoon.
For more information go to www.Fish-TC.com or call tournament director Steve Joslin at 231-633-6775.
Proceeds benefit fishing programs throughout Northern Lower Michigan.
Illinois soccer to take on Virginia in Maple City
NCAA Division I soccer programs from Illinois and the University of Virginia will play an exhibition game at Myles Kimmerly Park in Maple City at 1 p.m. Aug. 15.
The match is free to the public, and teams will take part in additional training after its completion.
UVA has produced several professional and national team players, including members featured on the recent World Cup winners team (center back Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett, and Morgan Brian). Virginia's coach Steve "Swannie" Swanson is also an assistant coach on the US Women's National Team and former head coach of the USWNT U20 team.
Cadillac travel baseball holding tryouts
The Cadillac Blue and Gold Travel Baseball League is holding tryouts on Aug. 25, 2019 at the CASA fields in Cadillac, Michigan. Tryouts for the 10U, 12U, and 13U teams will be held from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Tryouts for the 14U, 16U and 18U teams will be from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to tryout time for registration.
The age cutoff for the teams is Aug. 31, 2020. The player's age before Aug. 31, 2020 determines which team to tryout for.
Cadillac Blue and Gold Baseball consists of teams of varying age levels that travel throughout the area and state playing ball. Anyone is welcome and encouraged to attend tryouts for the 2020 season.
Questions may be directed to Blue and Gold President Jason Burton at 231-920-9150.
