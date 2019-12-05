Hope College football center Zach Smith, who graduated from Suttons Bay High School, was chosen to the 2019 American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division III All-America Team.
The senior two-time captain was selected to the first team for his work on the offensive line — he was one of five lineman and 11 total players selected.
The 5-10, 264-pound Smith helped the Flying Dutchmen match a school record for single-season wins with a 9-2 record this season. Hope captured its 21st Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title with a 7-0 league record and earned the fifth NCAA playoff appearance in team history.
A two-time, All-MIAA first-team honoree, Smith anchored an offensive line that paved the way for the MIAA’s top scoring offensive at 46.0 points per game and second-ranked total offense at 439.7 yards per game.
Head coach Peter Stuursma called Smith the heart and soul of Hope’s offensive line.
“A three-year starter and a two-time captain, Zach has never missed a practice or a rep with the first unit,” Hope head coach Peter Stuursma said. “He is durable, tough and as strong as anyone we have had here at Hope College.”
