Suttons Bay alum named to MIAA First-team
Suttons Bay alumnus Zach Smith was one of five players from Hope College's football team to earn 2018 All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association First Team honors on Nov. 14.
Smith was one of five offensive linemen chosen from the MIAA. Smith, a junior, anchored the Flying Dutchmen's offensive line and helped lead Hope to the second-most rushing yards in MIAA games.
"Zach was named a captain as a junior for his willingness to outwork everyone and is the glue that holds the O-line together," head coach Peter Stuursma said. "Consistency from Zach is his biggest attribute. He has started 20 straight games for us. The play begins with Zach making the calls, and adjustments all go through Zach. He is an awesome pass blocker and a great run blocker."
TC West head football coach named Regional Coach of the Year
TC West first year head football coach, Greg Vaughan, has been selected as one of only four Regional Coaches of the Year in Region 2.
The Regional Coach of the Year Award is voted on by the coaches representing Region 2 schools, of which there are 37.
Coach Vaughan will be honored at the MHSFCA Clinic in January. The award also places Vaughan on the Division 1 State Coach of the Year Ballot.
