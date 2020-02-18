TCC’s Saunders wins MHSAA scholar-athlete award
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central senior Elizabeth Saunders has been named one of 12 student-athletes from Class A schools to receive one of the MHSAA’s scholar-athlete awards.
A four-year member of Traverse City Central’s ski team and three-year varsity rower, Saunders earned all-state in skiing and has helped team to three top-three MHSAA Finals finishes. She competed in rowing junior nationals and won USRowing National Regatta inclusive double championship with a blind partner.
In the classroom, Saunders won the National Congressional App Challenge and Northwestern Michigan Engineering Fair for development of CalcuSaver app. She created her own startup company for app development and tech repair. Saunders founded and serves as president of TechGirls group that helps women and minorities pursue STEM education. Saunders will attend Stanford University and study computer science and business.
Scholarship recipients will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Division 3 Boys Basketball Final, March 28, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
K-Stars to host showcase at Kaliseum
KALKASKA — The K-Stars girls hockey program is hosting a showcase at the Kaliseum Feb. 28 through Mar. 1. Six teams are attending. The K-Stars play Little Caesars 19u (Feb. 28), Petoskey (Feb. 29), the Omaha Lady Lancers 19u AA (Feb. 29) and the KV Ravens 19u (March 1).
The K-Stars are currently ranked No. 5 out of 98 in the country and are competing well against AAA teams. It won the the Buffalo Inferno and it was Michigan Girls Hockey League Regular Season Champs with a 7-0-1 record. The K-Stars were runner ups at the CCM and Chicago Classic. Overall they are 30-10-5.
New men’s hockey league to be re-established, branded as the CCHA
BIG RAPIDS — Seven prominent NCAA Division I hockey playing institutions who first announced last June the exploration of a new Division I men’s hockey conference that will begin play in the 2021-2022 season, have now shared that the league will be reestablished and branded as the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). The seven member institutions include: Bemidji State University, Bowling Green State University, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Technological University, Minnesota State University, Mankato, and Northern Michigan University.
According to CCHA leader Dr. Morris Kurtz, the next steps will include development of league branding and logos and commencement of a search for the conference’s first Commissioner, who they hope to have in place no later than July 1.
Thelen leaves Kalkaska for Saginaw Heritage
KALKASKA — Kalkaska will be searching for its third football coach in as many years after Justin Thelen stepped down and accepted a job coaching at Saginaw Heritage High School. Thelen follows former athletic director Justin Thorington to Saginaw.
Pistons, Jackson reach buyout agreement
DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson have reached an agreement to buy out the veteran guard’s contract. The Pistons have requested waivers on Jackson.
Jackson was originally acquired by the Pistons in a trade with Oklahoma City on February 19, 2015 and played the last four-plus seasons with the club. The former Boston College product missed 43 games due to injury this season (stress reaction, lower back) and posted averages of 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 14 games. Jackson is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers.
