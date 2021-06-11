Saints travel to Howell
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints travel to Howell for a four-game series with Michigan Sports Academy in Great Lakes UBL play. Both doubleheaders are scheduled for 1 p.m. at Cleary University.
The Saints (3-0) will send Sam Schmitt and Kyle Gorski to the mound in Saturday's games. Roddy MacNeil and Justin O'Dell pitch in Sunday's twin bill.
The Northern Michigan Dogmen, who are based out of Boyne City, host the MIdland Tribe.
Manistee and the Grand Rapids Brewers are the two teams undefeated in the Great Lakes UBL after the first weekend.
Men's Mich. Open next week
TRAVERSE CITY — Two of the top championship golf tournaments in the state return to northern Michigan this month.
The Michigan Open comes to The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Monday. The Mountain Ridge Course at Crystal Mountain will host the 19th Michigan PGA Women’s Open Tournament starting Monday, June 28th.
The Bear hosts the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open for the 28th time. This is the 104th year for The Michigan Open, it began in 1916 and has played host to the top touring professionals who live in Michigan. Six-time champion, Scott Hebert of Traverse City, is slated to attend along with defending champion Brett White of Caledonia.
The tournament is open to public viewing at no charge. Spectators are expected to follow golf course etiquette, dress codes and COVID-19 protocols. Trophy presentations will be held Thursday.