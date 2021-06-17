Saints top Brewers
BIG RAPIDS — The Manistee Saints (7-1) topped the Grand Rapids Brewers with a four-run eighth inning rally Wednesday in a non-league contest at Win-Kellum Field in Big Rapids.
Frankfort alum Brett Zimmerman, who now plays at Wayne State, homered to score the two go-ahead runs in the rally. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Player-manager Roddy MacNeil earned the win in two innings of relief pitching. He allowed two runs and three hits with two strikeouts. No pitcher was used for more than two innings. Justin O’Dell started and was relieved by Brad Meyser, then Alex Schmitt, followed by Kyle Gorski and MacNeil.
Sam Schmitt pitched the final inning and sealed the win.
Alex Strickland had two RBI and a triple. Lucas Weinert hit two doubles in six plate appearances.
TCJGA hosting alumni tourney
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association is hosting its 2nd Annual Alumni Golf Tournament. It will be held July 12th at Traverse City Golf & Country Club with a noon shotgun start.
The tournament is for TCJGA alumni plus current and former Board and Staff Members.
The cost is $95 and includes 18 holes, cart, chances for prizes, barbecue and a tee gift. Register at tinyurl.com/d2hhnrn7.
Athletes place in Midwest Meet
OLIVET — Traverse City West graduate Jacob Pantanella won the long jump with a leap of 22’4.5” Saturday at the Midwest Meet of Champions at Olivet College, a track meet that included the top high school placers from Michigan and Indiana.
TC Central alum Drew Seabase took second in the 1600m run at 4:14.31. TC West’s Isabel Spearing took third in the 400m dash with a time of 56.90. TC Central’s Alison Hankins took sixth in the 1600m run at 5:21:11.