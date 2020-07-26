Manistee Saints split final series with Midland Tribe
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints and the Midland Tribe keep trading wins.
The Saints won the first game of a Great Lakes UBL doubleheader 4-2, then lost the second game 10-7.
In four weekend doubleheader series’ that took place over the last two weeks, the Saints (13-9) and Tribe finished 4-4.
After trading runs through three frames, the Saints took a the lead in the sixth inning of the first game when Cole Proctor singled on a 3-0 count, scoring one run.
Sam Schmitt earned the win in the complete game outing. He allowed four hits and two earned runs over seven hittings, striking out six.
In the second game, the saints fell behind early and never came back in a 10-7 loss to the Tribe. Midland took the lead on a double in the first inning and the Saints scored the bulk of their runs when they were already down eight runs.
Despite the loss, the Saints had two home runs in the high scoring affair. Cole Proctor hit a three-run homer in the fifth and Logan Briggs hit a three-run the very next inning.
Dogmen shutout by Stags
BOYNE CITY — The Northern Michigan Dogmen struggled to put runs on the board in a 8-0 loss to the Mt. Pleasant-based Oil City Stags Sunday in a Great Lakes UBL contest.
The Stags took the lead on a single in the second inning.
Drew Koenig, formerly of Gaylord St. Mary, took the loss in the seven-inning outing. He struck out and allowed nine hits, throwing 72 strikes on 130 pitches.
The Dogmen (4-14) had four hits in the loss.
Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first player to opt out of the upcoming NFL season on Friday, choosing to put his medical degree to use on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic rather than helping the Kansas City Chiefs defend their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Duvernay-Tardif has been working to fulfill his requirements to become a doctor in the offseason, and has spent this summer working at a clinic in his native Canada. He said that experience helped him decide that if he was going to take any risks with his health, it would be to help patients dealing with the virus.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” Duvernay-Tardif said in his announcement on Twitter. “That is why I have decided to take the opt-out option.”
Marlins postpone trip home amid fear of virus outbreak
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins scratched right-hander Jose Urena from his scheduled start Sunday in Philadelphia and delayed their postgame trip home amid concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak within the team.
No reason was given for Urena being scratched in the series finale, which Miami won 11-6.
Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.
“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly said. The team made no roster moves after the game.
Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list hours before the season opener Friday at Philadelphia. The Marlins didn’t give a reason but said they expected Alfaro to return this season.
The team’s precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.
The Marlins’ decision to postpone their flight home was made with family members in mind.
“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly said. “We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”
Some Marlins players texted each other about the team’s health issues before Sunday’s game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.
“That was never our mentality,” Rojas said. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”
Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health.”
Right-hander Robert Dugger said he learned at 8:30 a.m. that he would filling in for Urena. Dugger said the Marlins are braced for the uncertainty that comes with trying to hold a season during a pandemic.
“There’s nothing we can really do,” he said. “It’s out of our control. We just do the best we can with the masks and social distancing and all that, and hope for the best.”
The Marlins played exhibition games at Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d’Arnaud, after both players showed symptoms of the coronavirus.
Mattingly declined to say whether he thought the Marlins’ health issues were related to the Atlanta stop. But he said he’ll be happy to return to Miami, even though it’s a hot spot for the pandemic.
“It feels safer in Miami than anywhere,” Mattingly said. “You feel safe at the ballpark; I feel safe with my surroundings going home. It’s a lot scarier on the road.”
