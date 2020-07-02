MANISTEE — Northern Michigan’s two Great Lakes UBL teams will face off for the first and only times of the summer this weekend.
The Manistee Saints play host to the Northern Michigan Dogmen in a double-header at Rietz Park on Saturday; then travel to Boyne City High School for another double-header with the Dogmen acting as the home team.
Coach Tyrone Collins named Sam Schmitt and Kyle Gorski as the starting pitchers for Saturday’s game as the Saints (4-2) look to return to their winning ways. On Sunday the Saints travel to Boyne City to finish the 4-game series with the Dogmen with Levi Irish and Austin Harper on the mound.
Both teams feature a large contingent of Traverse City area high school standouts. Nick Brezinski and Alex Strickland, a pair of Traverse City West grads, rank second and third for the Saints in batting average.
Meanwhile, for the Dogmen (2-5), Chase Ingersoll, a recent graduate of Forest Area, ranks second in batting average and slugging among starters.
Both Saturday and Sunday’s game times are set for 1 p.m.
Great Lakes UBL Standings through June 28
1. Grand Rapids Brewers 9-1, .900; 2. Midland Tribe 9-5, .643, 2.0 GB; 3. Manistee Saints 4-2, .667, 3.0 GB; 4. Oil City Stags 4-6, .400, 5.0 GB; 5. Northern Michigan Dogmen 2-6, .250, 6.0 GB; 6. MSA 0-8, .000, 8.0 GB.
TCJGA hosts tournament
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association hosted a pair of tournament this past week.
Josh Lavely shot a 68 to lead the elite boys division at Belvedere Golf Club (Par 72). Sophia Florek, competing in the elite girls division; and Ella Hoffman, competing in the college women division, each shot an 82.
Belvedere Golf Club tournament, Sunday June 28
Elite Boys: Josh Lavely, 68; Jake Beaudoin, 73; Boston Price, 74; Harry Chipman, 75; Tucker Carlile, 78; Zach Galan, 78; Sam Pletcher, 79; Cam Peters, 79.
Elite Girls: Sophia Florek, 82; Lauren Posey, 84.
College Men: Thomas Hursey, 69; Tyler Gillings, 79.
College Women: Ella Hoffman, 82; Grace Lindgren, 87.
Mike and Judy Husby Invitational, Bay Meadows Family Golf Course, Tuesday, June 30
10U: Crosby Robinson, 48; Landen Windbacher, 48; Jay Macnowski, 54; Walter Stachnik, 57; Max Burden, 58.
12U: Duncan Robinson, 36; Ethan Egelski, 42; Augie Ratner, 48; Maggie Scavarda, 51; Luke Harvey, 52.
13 & Over: Tanner Temar, 45; Addison Balentine, 48; Charliese Erickson, 62.
Tigers announce sportsbook partner
DETROIT — The Tigers became the first Major League Baseball team to reach a deal with a sports gambling company, announcing a multiyear partnership Thursday with PointsBet.
Detroit said the agreement will “enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement by providing access to unique experiences, content, promotions and more, in and around Comerica Park.”
As part of the deal, PointsBet will have branding at Comerica Park and will be featured on the Detroit Tigers Radio Network.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
