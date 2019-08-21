Boyne Golf Academy’s Roth wins 5th Mich. PGA Professional Championship
FLINT — Jeff Roth made more Michigan golf history.
The 61-year-old Boyne Golf Academy instructor shot a closing 4-under 68 for a 17-under 199 tournament total and victory in the 98th Michigan PGA Professional Championship at Flint Golf Club Wednesday.
It was the fifth Michigan PGA Professional title for the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member who lived in the Flint area and worked at Flint Golf Club as head golf professional through the 1990s, and his second major Michigan section win in the last month. He won the Tournament of Champions just a few weeks ago at Boyne Mountain Resort and moved out of a tie with Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club for the most major Michigan wins in section history. Number 17 came at the same golf club where he claimed his first in the now-defunct Michigan PGA Yamaha Classic 32 years ago.
His 17-under total, which earned him the $7,000 first-place check, was four shots better than Ben Cook of Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland. Cook, 25, and the first-place money winner a year ago, fired a closing 64 to finish four behind Roth at 13-under 203.
The championship is essentially two tournaments in one. The low nine golfers — along with Roth, Scott Hebert and Cook who are exempt from qualification by the PGA of America based on past performances – will play in the 2020 PGA Professional National Championship, April 26-29 at Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas. The low 20 finishers from that national club pro championship move on to play with the best players in the world at next year’s PGA Championship May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, Calif. Cook tied for fourth in the 2019 PGA Professional National Championship last year and played in the 2018 PGA Championship.
Joining Roth, Cook and Hebert in Texas in the spring will be Beurmann, Martin, Dodson, Fryer, Adam Schumacher of Point O’Woods in Benton Harbor, who shot 70 for 208, Steve Vecillio of Birmingham Country Club, who shot 71 for 210, John Seltzer of Seltzer Golf School in Grand Rapids, who shot 71 for 210, defending section champion Lee Houtteman of Cedar, who shot 72 for 211 and Frank McAuliffe of Meadowbrook, who shot 74 for 211. Houtteman and McAuliffe were survivors of a four-golf playoff at 211 for the last two spots.
TC Central back in MIHL Showcase
TRENTON — Traverse City Central is returning to the MIHL Prep Hockey Showcase.
Several teams are making a return to the 42-team showcase next Feb. 6-8 after an absence of a few years, including TC Central, Novi, Rochester United, Grandville and Lake Orion.
Puroll shoots hole-in-one at Schuss
BELLAIRE — Todd Puroll of Mancelona aced a perfect shot with his 3-wood on hole No. 9 at the Schuss Mountain Golf Course at Shanty Creek Resort.
Puroll has been playing golf for 18 years and it was his first hole-in-one.
