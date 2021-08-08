Robitshek to race
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Class of 2021 Traverse City Central graduate Noah Robitshek will race in the Chubb U.S. Junior Championships Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday. Aug. 13 at the Eastern Yacht Club in Marblehead, Mass.
The regatta is U.S. Sailing’s National Championship for junior sailors, aged 13-18. Robitshek qualified for the race in July with three others from southwest Michigan.
Derby Hat Contest
WILLIAMSBURG — The Go Blue/Go Green Arena Polo Match & Barrel Racing Charity event has added a Kentucky Derby-style hat contest.
Contestants are asked to decorate a hat representing their favorite school colors for judging in front of the VIP tent between the 1st and 2nd chuckers of polo (approximately between 1:15 and 1:30) on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Flintfields Horse Park. Prizes will be given out to the winner or runner-up.
The event opens its doors at 11 a.m. and includes a polo match between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, and barrel racing’s Rebellion Series Finals. The event raises scholarship funds for U-M, MSU and NMC students in the Grand Traverse Area.
For more information visit gobluegogreenpolo.org.
Flores reps TC
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Pit Spitters left fielder Tito Flores played in the 2021 Major League Dreams Showcase Tuesday at Copeland Park in La Crosse, Wis. He batted 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBIs and two doubles.
The Spitters split three series since Saturday July 31. Two were against the Kokomo Jackrabbits (6-0 win, 5-3 loss; 4-3 win, 14-5 loss) and Rockford Rivets (3-2 loss, 22-12 win).
Traverse City (37-27) holds a record 16-12 for the second half of the season and sits three games back to the Jackrabbits with just over a week until playoffs begin.
Burnham commits to All American Bowl
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central senior and Notre Dame commit Josh Burnham announced his commitment to play in the 2022 All American Bowl.
The nationally televised game on NBC features the best 100 graduating high school football players in the U.S. and will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex. on Jan. 8, 2022.
Mopars Against World
KALEVA — Northern Michigan Dragway hosted its 24th annual Mopars Against the World event amid 4-hour rain delays July 30-31. Mopars won 203-172.
Thursday winners — Street Trophy: Rebecca Whitaker (St. Johns), Plymouth Duster. Junior Class: Hannah Moore (Cadillac), John Root (Manton).
Friday winners — Bracket I: Danny Angell (Pentwater), Ford Mustang; Joel Young (North Branch), Chevy Camaro. Top Doorslammer: Dru Williams (Manton), Chevy Nova; Pro Trophy: Dan Bryeans (Algonac), Plymouth Barracuda Station Wagon. Street Trophy: James Coe (Cadillac), Volkswagen Passat. Junior Class: Knox Schmidt-Stoykovich (Kaleva), John Root (Manton).
Saturday winners — Top Doorslammer: Ron Brow (Belmont), Chevy II Nova; Runner-up: Mark Daniels (South Boardman), Pontiac Firebird; Consolation: Jason Helsel (Manton), Chevy II Nova. Pro Trophy: Ty MacNeil (Lincoln), Jerico 4-speed Monte Carlo; Braciet I: Travis Mardlin (Kaleva), Chevy S-10. Bracket II: Danny Angell (Pentwater), Ford Mustang.
After the Cory Gunther Memorial Race Saturday, racing returns Friday with Thirlby Street Nights.
For more information in NMD visit NorthernMichiganDragway.com or call (231) 218-2657.