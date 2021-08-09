Radio station inks TC West
GRAYLING — Blarney Stone Broadcasting will broadcast Traverse City West football, boys basketball and select girls basketball games thanks to a partnership with the station's affiliate stations, Q100 on FM-106.3 WWMN.
The Grayling-based station has broadcasted Grayling Viking High School sports for many years. Games will also be podcasted and posted on q100-fm.com.
Tom Devitt will handle play-by-play duties with Rich Caulkins serving as color analyst.
The Titans' football season begins Aug. 26 with Midland at 3:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium in the "Battle in the Big House."
TCSF hosts tryout
LANSING — Traverse City St. Francis High School will host a tryout for the Lansing Pharaohs of The Basketball League (TBL) Saturday, Aug. 21 from 12-4 p.m. in its gym at 123 E. Eleventh St.
Registration costs $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Space is limited to the first 30 registrations. Fees can be sent via CashApp to $Lansingp or by PayPal to info@lansingpharaohs.com.
Saints' season ends
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints' season ended with an 8-1 loss to the Lombard (Illinois) Orioles late Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek.
Manistee finishes its season at 25-8, setting a franchise record with its win percentage of .758.
The Saints had pool-play wins over the North Jersey (N.Y.) Sox and the Mahoning Valley (Ohio) Buckeyes while dropping an extra-inning game to the Addison (Illinois) Braves. Kyle Gorski earned the win on the mound over the Sox and Roddy MacNeil earned the win over the Buckeyes. Alex Schmitt was dealt the loss to the Braves.
In the elimination game against the Orioles Sam Schmitt pitched well despite the loss. The Saints were down 3-1 in the ninth inning before the Orioles scored five runs against the Saints bullpen.
Brett Zimmerman, a native of Frankfort, and Sam Schmitt, a graduate of Traverse City Central, were named Saints Co-Players of the Year. MacNeil repeated as the Saints Pitcher of the Year.
Allen joins Hall of Fame
MIDLAND — Stephen Allen, a native of Honor, will be inducted into the USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame in the category of meritorious service. Allen is a longtime umpire in the Traverse City area, working games since 1989. He worked his first state tournament in his seventh year and has umpired 20 since then. Allen has umpired in six USA Softball national championships.
The ceremony for the class of 2021 will take place at The H Hotel in Midland on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available Aug. 23 through Sept. 10, unless sold out earlier.
Wolves host playoff game
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wolves (10-0) semi-pro football team plays host to the Albion Warriors on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. at East Middle School, 1776 3 Mile Road N., for a playoff game.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. All ticket sales go to the eighth-grade East Middle School football program. Wolves merchandise will be available for sale.
Derby Hat Contest
WILLIAMSBURG — The Go Blue/Go Green Arena Polo Match & Barrel Racing Charity event has added a Kentucky Derby-style hat contest.
Contestants are asked to decorate a hat representing their favorite school colors for judging in front of the VIP tent between the 1st and 2nd chuckers of polo (approximately between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m.) on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Flintfields Horse Park. Prizes will be given out to the winner or runner-up.
The event opens its doors at 11 a.m. and includes a polo match between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, and barrel racing’s Rebellion Series Finals. The event raises scholarship funds for U-M, MSU and Northwestern Michigan College students in the Grand Traverse area.
For more information visit gobluegogreenpolo.org.