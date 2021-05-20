Pit Spitters return to 100 percent capacity
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced Thursday that Turtle Creek Stadium will return to full capacity on June 1, in accordance with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's latest loosening of restrictions.
All outdoor sporting venues will be allowed to return to 100 percent capacity on that date but the Spitters will continue to limit suite seating to 50 percent.
The team opens the season against the Kokomo Jackrabbits on May 31, a game that will still fall under 20 percent capacity restrictions.
Tickets will be available for full capacity games starting May 24 at noon.
Registration open for 50th annual fly fishing school
GRAYLING — The Michigan Council of Trout Unlimited has announced the dates of its rescheduled 50th Anniversary Fly Fishing School to be held the weekend of June 11-13, 2021. The school will be headquartered again at Ranch Rudolf, located southeast of Traverse City on the Boardman River.
Full information about the Fly Fishing School can be found at http://www.tuffs.org. You can also contact Jim Gibbs, school Coordinator, in writing at Michigan TU Fly Fishing School, 4740 Marsh Rd., Okemos, MI 48864 or send an email to jim@jimgibbs.net.
Wolves start regular season Saturday
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wolves open the football season May 15 at the Albion Warriors.
The Wolves host the Northern Michigan Panthers May 22 in a North Division clash in the Greater Midwest Football Conference.
The remainder of the Wolves schedule has the team hosting the Battle Creek Assassins May 29 and Southern Michigan Vipers June 5, visiting the Michigan Tomahawks June 12, hosting Albion June 19, playing in Petoskey against the Panthers on June 26, visiting Battle Creek July 10, hosting the Tomahawks July 17 and traveling to the Vipers July 24.
The Panthers have home games against the Vipers (May 15), Tomahawks (May 29), Wolves (June 26), Warriors (July 17) and Assassins (July 24). They hit the road to play the Wolves (May 22), Assassins (Jue 5), Warriors (June 12), Vipers (June 19) and Tomahawks (July 10).
Playoffs begin Aug. 7, with the top four teams in each division making the seeded postseason, finishing with the Aug. 21 championship game. A league all-star game and banquet is slated for Aug. 28.