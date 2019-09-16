Pit Spitters hosting free event to thank fans
TRAVERSE CITY — Fresh off a record-breaking inaugural championship season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters are hosting a “Thank You” for all of the Northern Michigan community for their support this season.
The event will be on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. at Pit Spitters Park and admission is free. Activities will include face paiting, balloon artists, kickball, lawn games, batting cages, free hot dogs and Pepsi products and a chance to take a photo with the 2019 trophy.
Grand Rapids Drive name coaching staff
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons announced last week that Donnie Tyndall has been named the head coach for the Grand Rapids Drive, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, with Courtney Alexander, Cam Black and Jacob Porter rounding out his staff as assistant coaches.
Tyndall takes over at the helm after spending last season as an assistant coach with the Drive. Tyndall has additional experience in the NBA G League as an assistant coach for Raptors 905 from 2016-18. Prior to his NBA experience, Tyndall served as the head coach at Tennessee (2014-15), Southern Mississippi (2012-14) and Morehead State (2006-12). While with Morehead State, he helped guide the Eagles to two NCAA Tournaments.
26th annual Hot Dog Race set for Saturday
CENTRAL LAKE — The 26th annual Central Lake “Hot Dog” Cross Country Invitational will take place Saturday, September 21. The event will be held at the Bellaire Centennial Golf Club located at 3380 W. Eddy School Rd.
Girls races will begin at 11 a.m. and boys will start at 11:30 a.m. Forty schools will be participating including 15 area schools. Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family.
