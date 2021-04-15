TRAVERSE CITY — Voting is open for the Traverse City Pit Spitters fan food contest.
The finalists are the Cubano Dog, the Deep Fried Uncrustable, the Pit Spitter Fritter, The Grand Spam Sandwich, Chickles Chicken & Waffles and the Nebraska Salad.
The team took submissions for new food items to be on the 2021 concessions menu, as the third annual “Fan Food Vote presented by GFS” kicks off. The winner of that vote will be crowned champion and put on the 2021 menu.
The winning submission will receive a free small suite (12 people) to a 2021 game and throw out a ceremonial first pitch.
The Pit Spitters open their season May 13.
TC YMCA pauses youth sports
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA suspended youth sports practices and league games for two weeks, effective April 9, per the recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier that day to limit the spread of COVID-19.
No area high school adopted the recommendations, though Traverse City Area Public Schools moved to remote learning following a weekend board of education meeting.
In a Facebook post, the GTBAY YMCA said it is hopeful all practices and games will resume April 23.
Test & Tune Saturday at Merritt
LAKE CITY — Merritt Speedway in Lake City opens for Test and Tune Saturday from 5 p.m. to dusk.
The Speedway's opening race night is April 24, B-Mod night, a $1,500 to win race. The season continues with races May 1, May 8 and May 15.