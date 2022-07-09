Pit Spitters add PRIDE Night to summer lineup
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are excited to announce the addition of Pride Night on Aug. 4 to their 2022 promotional calendar. It will be a game for fans to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and unity at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The organization is working with Up North Pride to put on the event.
“We are looking forward to a game night celebrating the LGBTQ community and all the wonderful diversity we have right here in Traverse City and Northern Michigan,” said Joe Chamberlin, Pit Spitters CEO and Managing Partner. “As a community-centric organization, we work hard to be inclusive and to ensure all Pit Spitters fans know we celebrate them.”
The game, against the Rockford Rivets, will begin at 7:05 p.m. and the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a special Pit Spitters Pride t-shirt.
Fans are encouraged to show their Pride throughout the night with an addition of a special ticket and Pit Spitters Pride hat combination available online by using the promo code PRIDE.
Cabrera, Pujols to play in All-Star game
LOS ANGELES — Major League Baseball announced Friday that Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers will be celebrated at the 2022 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium, where they will be active in the Midsummer Classic. Pujols and Cabrera are two of the three players in history to register 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles, along with Hall of Famer Hank Aaron.
This marks Cabrera’s 12th All-Star selection in his 20-year career. In April, Cabrera became the 33rd player in Major League history, including the first Venezuelan player, to reach 3,000 hits.
The two-time American League MVP leads all Venezuelan-born players in hits (3,065), home runs (505), batting average (.310), slugging (.528) and many other offensive categories. In 2012, Cabrera ended the longest gap between Triple Crowns in MLB history (previous: 1967 by Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski) and became the first Latino player to win the Triple Crown, the 12th in MLB history.
Cabrera has represented Team Venezuela in all four editions of the World Baseball Classic. In 2012, he established the Miguel Cabrera Foundation, which has benefited such organizations as the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation and C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Miguel and Rosangel Cabrera partnered with the Detroit Tigers Foundation to donate $250,000 to benefit children and families in Detroit. In 2021, he volunteered to serve as a co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission in support of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination and education efforts.
A-Ga-Ming to host Michigan Junior State Amateur
KEWADIN — A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort’s Sundance course will host the top junior boy golfers in the 44th Michigan Junior State Amateur presented by the Rocket Tour starting Monday.
A field of 108 golfers — ages 18 and younger and determined by past performance or via sectional qualifiers — will compete for the overall championship or in an age 15-and-under division through Thursday.
Those juniors playing in the overall division will play 36 holes of stroke play Monday to determine a medalist and top seed to lead the low scoring 32 golfers into the match play bracket.
A 15-and-under division is also being presented starting Tuesday with 18 holes of stroke play.
In the overall division, the first-round or round of 32 matches are Tuesday with the second round and quarterfinals on Wednesday. Semifinal and championship match rounds for both age divisions are on Thursday.
The championship will crown a new overall champion. PJ Maybank III of Cheboygan, the winner of consecutive championships, is not in the field this year. Last year, he turned back Justin Sui of Lake Orion, 3-and-2, in the final match at TPC Michigan.
The 15-and-under winner a year ago, Max VanderMolen of Richland, is returning. Then 13, he topped Connor Fox of Lake Orion 6-and-5 in the title match.
Sui, VanderMolen and Fox are all returning to the field, and are part of the overall division this year, as is Robert Burns of Grand Blanc, the 15-and-under winner in 2020.
Red Wings acquire goalie on Day 2 of NHL Draft
MONTREAL — The goalie carousel kept spinning on the second day of the NHL draft, with the Detroit Red Wings acquiring and signing Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues.
That move was one of four completed Friday involving NHL players. The Philadelphia Flyers also got polarizing defenseman Anthony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes for three high draft picks and the San Jose Sharks sent a pick and a prospect to the Nashville Predators for forward Luke Kunin. But the wheels in motion for goaltenders dominated the conversation and will continue to with free agency opening Wednesday.
The Red Wings will now pair Husso with Alex Nedeljkovic, whom they acquired last offseason, as they move from rebuilding into contending.
