Olympic gold medalist skier to speak at Hagerty
TRAVERSE CITY — Cross country skier and Olympic Gold Medalist, Kikkan Randall, will be speaking at Hagerty Insurance in Traverse City on November 12th at 5:30PM.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will showcase her career, her recent battle against cancer and what’s to come for the most successful skier in America’s history.
Local golf pros win special awards
EAST LANSING — The Michigan Section PGA honored its 2019 Special Award Winners at the President’s Dinner held Sunday, October 27th at the Country Club of Lansing. The President’s Dinner celebrated PGA Members who have excelled in their profession as well as those who have volunteered and given of themselves to serve the Section.
Bernie Friedrich, Senior Vice President, Golf Operations and Resort Sales at Boyne Resorts, was selected as the 2019 recipient of the Bill Strausbaugh Award. Friedrich was honored for his outstanding integrity, character, and leadership through a commitment to mentoring and making significant impacts on the careers of PGA Professionals.
Kevin McKinley, Director of Golf at Treetops Resort in Gaylord, was selected by the Michigan Section PGA as the recipient of the 2019 Horton Smith Award. The Horton Smith Award is awarded annually to a PGA Member for his outstanding contributions to professional education.
John Paul Westbrook, Head Golf Professional at Indian River Golf Club, was named the 2019 Merchandiser of the Year for Public Golf Facilities by the Michigan Section PGA.
Michael Fay, Director of Instruction at BOYNE Golf Academy, was awarded the 2019 recipient of the Player Development Award.
Scott Wilson, a PGA Teaching Professional at Bay Meadows Family Golf Course, is the 2019 recipient of the Michigan PGA’s and the PGA of America’s Youth Player Development Award.
Wilson, who serves on the Michigan PGA’s Growth of Game Committee, has built an impressive Golf in Schools program at more than a dozen elementary schools in the Traverse City area, and has just under 100 kids participating in PGA Jr. League.
As one of the state’s best junior instructors, he’s had 40 students that have gone on to play college golf, nine Michigan High School individual state championship medalists, helped win three state team championships, 30+ individual All-State and All-State Academic members, 12 Michigan Super Team members, and three-time “Miss Golf” for the State of Michigan. Scott has twice brought a student to the National Finals of Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National as well as eight times to the Regional Finals.
His PGA Jr. League All-Star teams have finished runner-up in the State Championship the last two years.
