MHSFCA All-Star rosters announced
LANSING — Rosters for the 39th annual Michigan High School Football Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game have been announced. The game will be played Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Lawrence Tech University in Southfield.
Austin Bills (Traverse City Central), Michael Elliot (Traverse City West), Finn Hogan (Glen Lake) and Will Whims (Kingsley) will all play for the West team. Tim Peterson, a longtime coach in northern Michigan, joins Kevin Kent from Lake City on the coaching staff.
Hogan breaks another Lakers school record
MAPLE CITY — Finn Hogan broke the Glen Lake school record in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.9. Trevor Apsey had it at 10.98 in 2014.
Hogan now has four individual track records that he holds this season: the 100m, 200m, the 500m and high jump.
Old Dominion booked for Turtle Creek Stadium
TRAVERSE CITY — Nashville country music band Old Dominion announced its Ballpark Tour Tuesday with a stop at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City Sept. 17.
Randy Houser, Matt Stell and Caitlyn Smith were announced as openers.
Old Dominion is best known for its hits "One Man Band" off its 2019 self titled album and "Written in the Sand" from the 2017 album Happy Endings. Houser has fame of his own, with hits "How Country Feels," "Runnin' Outta Moonlight" from his 2013 album How Country Feels. Stell has been on the radio with "Everywhere But On" from his 2019 album with the same title.
Tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Pit Spitters season ticket holders and partners and Old Dominion Fan Club members will be eligible for a pre-sale starting Monday.
For Old Dominion Fan Club members the presale begins Monday; For Pit Spitters sponsors, full and half season ticket plan holders, 10-game Fox Motors Den table plan holders the presale begins Tuesday; For Pit Spitters five-game and 10-game mini-plan holders and five-game Fox Motors Den plan holders the presale begins Wednesday, May 26.
The concert is the first of its kind for Turtle Creek Stadium, formerly named Wurfel Park.
“A large-scale concert like this one is another important step as we work to solidify Turtle Creek Stadium as the premier outdoor entertainment facility in Northern Michigan,” said Pit Spitters General Manger Mickey Graham in a press release statement.
Scott & Munch survive U.S. Open Locals
Traverse City natives Alex Scott and Winton Munch advanced through U.S. Open Local Qualifiers over the past two weeks.
Scott carded a 71 at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club in Shawnee Hills, Ohio for a fifth place tie. The top seven qualified. Munch shot 64 at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club, Valrico, Fla. Thursday, May 6. The top four qualified.
There are 109 courses hosting 18-hole local qualifiers in 45 states from April 26 to May 18. Those who advance then play at one of 11 36-hole sectional qualifiers. One in the U.S. starts May 24; the other nine start June 7.
Scott has made the cut in three of the last five tournaments in which he's played, including two Korn Ferry Monday qualifiers. In the other two qualifiers, he missed by one stroke and lost in a playoff hole. He finished third at the Michigan Open.
Munch, who golfed at Hope in college, finished fifth in the Michigan Open.