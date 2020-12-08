N. Mich. natives place top-5 for Team USA
RUKA, Finland — Two natives of northern Michigan competed in the first round of the FIS Freestyle World Cup this weekend representing the U.S. Ski and Snowboarding team.
Kaila Kuhn of Boyne City finished with a career-best fourth place finish. Winter Vinecki of Gaylord made the super finals and completed a trick, a double full full, she just brought to snow that very morning. She ended the event in fifth place.
Swimmers earn top-15 in YMCA rankings
Two swimmers and a relay team from the Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers swim team earned a spot in the top-15 national rankings of multiple races following the short course season in the girls 11-12 age group.
Ella Cabbage earned eighth place in the 50-yard backstroke (28.59), ninth in the 500-yard freestyle (5:07.03), and 12th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.51).
Lila Glenn earned a spot in the top-15 in four races. She placed 10th in the 50- and 100-yard breaststroke (34.24 and 1:11.67), 11th in the 200-yard IM (2:23.12) and 15th in the 100-yard IM (1:07.71).
The 200-yard medley relay team of Cabbage, Glenn, Bea Plum and Amelia Ackerson earned 15th with a time of 2:00.31.
The National Age Group YMCA Rankings are posted annually from a nationwide database.
Pit Spitters release 2021 schedule
The Traverse City Pit Spitters released its 2021 Northwoods League schedule, including a full 72-game slate.
The Pit Spitters will return to a 50/50 split, playing 36 each of home and away games. Coronavirus restrictions forced the Pit Spitters to play only 47 games last season — all of which were at home.
The new season will begin with a four-game home stand at Turtle Creek Stadium, starting with the Kokomo Jackrabbits on Memorial Day. Following the May 31 opening day, the season will return to a two-half format with July 5 marking the middle of the season.
Postseason competition is set to start on Aug. 15, 2021. Season tickets are already available at www.pitspitters.com.
Wings memorabilia sale hosted by Centre ICE
TRAVERSE CITY — Centre ICE Arena will be holding a sports memorabilia and merchandise sale Dec. 15-17. Items to be sold including remaining merchandise from the 2019 Red Wings Training camp and select pieces of signed memorabilia from the Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, Magic Johnson and Muhammad Ali.
Proceeds will benefit I.C.E (Involved Citizens Enterprises), the nonprofit beneficiary of Centre ICC.
The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 15, 16 and 17 at Centre ICE Arena. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and buyers can call to make a purchase the days of the sale.
Maybank earns GAM Junior Player of the Year
Cheboygan native PJ Maybank III earned the top spot on the Golf Association of Michigan Junior Boys Honor Roll as the Player of the Year Tuesday.
Maybank III entered and won three GAM junior tournaments this summer, including the title in the Michigan Junior Amateur Championship at TPC Michigan.
GAM Player of the Year honors are determined by a points system that is tallied over the season.