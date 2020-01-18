TRAVERSE CITY — The North American Vasa will be celebrating it’s 44th anniversary on Feb. 8-9. Volunteer Coordinator, Kelley Peterson, has requested a few more volunteers to help stage the ten cross country ski races, two fatbike races and a new snowshoe race.
There are both indoor and outdoor assignments including trail guides, aid station crew members, pre-race setup, serving food or manning the clothing bag drop.
If you would like to be part of this action-packed celebration please sign in to the volunteer tab on the Vasa website (www.vasa.org) or contact Kelley Peterson at either; kepeterson@chartermi.net or (231) 360-0361.
