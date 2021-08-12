Moeggenberg joins HOF
EAST LANSING — Liz (Shimek) Moeggenberg was announced as a member of the 2021 Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. The former Spartans basketball player will be inducted Sept. 24.
The Empire native who’s now an assistant coach at her alma mater of Glen Lake will join Spartans teammate Kristin Haynie (HOF class of 2017), along with Mary Kay Itnyre (2015), Diane Spoelstra (2012) and Kisha (Kelley) Simpson (2011), as the only MSU women’s basketball players in the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame.
Moeggenberg left Michigan State as the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer with 1,780 points. She now stands third all-time in points scored and still remains first in field goals made with 719.
NMC Esports tryouts
TRAVERSE CITY — Tryouts for the 2021-2022 Northwestern Michigan College Esports team are Aug. 14 and 15. Interested students may contact Teri Gustafson, NMC Esports Director, tgustafson@nmc.edu or via Discord at DirectorTerriGus#3031
Station inks TC West
GRAYLING — Blarney Stone Broadcasting will broadcast Traverse City West football, boys basketball and select girls basketball games in a partnership with the station’s affiliate stations, Q100 on FM-106.3 WWMN.
The Grayling-based station has broadcasted Grayling Viking High School sports for many years. Games will also be podcasted and posted on q100-fm.com.
Tom Devitt will handle play-by-play duties with Rich Caulkins serving as color analyst.
The Titans’ football season begins Aug. 26 with Midland at 3:30 p.m. at Michigan Stadium in the “Battle in the Big House.”
TCSF hosts tryout
LANSING — Traverse City St. Francis High School will host a tryout for the Lansing Pharaohs of The Basketball League (TBL) Saturday, Aug. 21 from 12-4 p.m. in its gym at 123 E. Eleventh St.
Registration costs $100 in advance and $125 at the door. Space is limited to the first 30 registrations. Fees can be sent via CashApp to $Lansingp or by PayPal to info@lansingpharaohs.com.
Wolves host game
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Wolves (10-0) semi-pro football team plays host to Albion on Saturday at 5 p.m. at East Middle School, 1776 3 Mile Road N., for a playoff game.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. All ticket sales go to the eighth-grade East Middle School football program. Wolves merchandise will be available for sale.
Derby Hat Contest
WILLIAMSBURG — The Go Blue/Go Green Arena Polo Match & Barrel Racing Charity event has added a Kentucky Derby-style hat contest.
Contestants are asked to decorate a hat representing their favorite school colors for judging in front of the VIP tent between the 1st and 2nd chuckers of polo (approximately between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m.) on Aug. 21, at Flintfields Horse Park. Prizes will be given out to the winner or runner-up.
The event opens its doors at 11 a.m. and includes a polo match between the University of Michigan and MSU, and barrel racing’s Rebellion Series Finals.
The event raises scholarship funds for U-M, MSU and Northwestern Michigan College students in the Grand Traverse area. For more information visit gobluegogreenpolo.org.