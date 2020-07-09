Michigan Open sets deadline
TRAVERSE CITY — Those planning to test themselves against the state’s top golfers in late August take note.
The deadline to enter the Turtle Creek Casino Michigan Open is July 15 at 5 p.m.
The championship is set for Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 on The Bear course at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. It was previously scheduled for June 8-11 and postponed due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the nine qualifier tournaments to build the field.
Registration for the rescheduled qualifiers remains at the redesigned Michigan Section PGA website (www.michiganpga.com).
The entry fees are $180 for amateur golfers, $205 for a Michigan PGA Professional and $355 for a non-PGA professional.
Information on TC West Girls Golf
TRAVERSE CITY — Karl Gagnon will host a meeting for anyone interested in playing on the Traverse City West girls golf team this fall.
The meeting is Tuesday, July 14 at noon at Bay Meadows Golf Club and will cover tryouts, schedule, responsibilities and fundraising among other topics.
Social distancing will be adhered and attendees are being asked to bring a mask.
The Titans will also camp set for August 4-6 at Interlochen Golf Course. Any girl entering grades 6-12 in the fall may attend.
The cost is $50 per person and $45 for each additional family member.
Contact Gagnon at karl@tcjga.com or 231-357-9818 with any questions
Saints to host Stags
MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints of the Great Lakes UBL return home this weekend for a 4-game series against the Oil City Stags of Mount Pleasant.
Roddy MacNeil and Kyle Gorski earned starting pitching duties for Saturday’s twinbill, then Levi Irish and Cam Fewless take the mound on Sunday.
The Saints, facing some injuries, hold a record of 7-3 and look to gain ground on the league-leading Grand Rapids Brewers. Currently Manistee sits two games out of first place. The Northern Michigan Dogmen, out of Boyne City, are 3-9.
Both games take place at Reitz Park. Game time for all doubleheaders is 1 p.m.
Tigers announce 2021 schedule
DETROIT — In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Detroit Tigers on Thursday released their 2021 schedule.
For just the second time in the last six seasons, the Tigers will begin the season at home, facing the Cleveland Indians in a three-game series at Comerica Park.
Opening Day is slated for April 1, while the series will conclude with games on April 3-4.
Following the series against Cleveland, the six-game homestand continues with a three-game series vs. Minnesota (April 5-7).
For the second straight season, the Tigers will face National League Central Division opponents in interleague play.
Along with its annual home-and-home season series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit will also welcome the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers to Comerica Park. Road interleague series in 2020 include games at Cincinnati, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
The Tigers will be home for a pair of summer holidays in 2021.
Detroit concludes a three-game series against the Twins on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, while the Tigers will celebrate our nation’s independence on July 4, hosting the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park.
Kalamazoo Growlers restart season
KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Growlers/Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Bombers returned to playing baseball on Thursday after a visit from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday morning, informing the team to not play it’s game scheduled for that night.
The team consulted attorneys at Willis Law to address the situation.
The team was notified that if the team played under the premise of Executive Order 2020-133 “Restarting professional sports”, that professional players are safe to play baseball if 6 feet distancing was maintained to the extent compatible with the sporting activity. Because the teams are composed of college athletes, the teams do not qualify for the professional sports exception unless their players were paid, which would forfeit their college eligibility.
If the team played under the premise that the players were amateur athletes, the same sport of baseball that is safe to play for professional athletes under Order 2020-133 is not permissible for amateur athletes because they must maintain six feet distance from one another “at all times” during such activities, pursuant to Executive Order 2020-110.
The team communicated with the Kalamazoo County Health Department, Sheriff’s Department, and the Attorney General’s office to obtain clearance to proceed with its season as planned, subject to the restrictions within the applicable Executive Orders.
Pistons tab David Mincberg Assistant GM
DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has named David Mincberg as assistant general manager. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Mincberg comes to Detroit from Milwaukee where he spent three seasons with the Bucks, including this past season as Vice President of Basketball Strategy. Prior to joining the Bucks, Mincberg spent five seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies where he started as Team Counsel before becoming the Grizzlies’ Director of Scouting.
