LANSING — Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo, women's coach Suzy Merchant and University of Michigan women's coach Kim Barnes Arico joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a news conference to push mask wearing.
Merchant, a Traverse City Central basketball alumnus, joined the podium first.
"I'm here because we're not Democrats or Republicans, and today I also say I'm not really a Spartan or Wolverine. We are Michigan people and we're here to support our state," Merchant said. "We're asking each and every one of you, please, to wear a mask.
"If we want our kids to be in school in the fall, we have to wear a mask. If you want to see college football this fall, we have to wear a mask."
Izzo was introduced by Whitmer, taking the podium after a speeches from Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and Arico.
“I'm asking all the people in this great state ... to listen to the leadership,” said Izzo, who said he has been a "little disappointed” with how some residents have acted. “There's no task that we can't handle, especially when we tackle it together. So I'm asking everyone to join me in wearing a mask.”
The coaches also appear in a new pro-mask TV ad released by the state health department that also features MSU football coach Mel Tucker, and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard.
Dy to compete in Michigan Women's Amateur Saturday
EAST LANSING – Traverse City West graduate Anika Dy will be joining a loaded field of golfers in this year’s Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship. Dy, the winner of the 2019 Michigan Women’s Open, will be joining Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll, the winningest golfer in Michigan PGA history and a member of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame, who the runner-up last summer at the age of 47 in the field.
That alone identifies Slobodnik-Stoll, a two-time Michigan Women’s Amateur Champion, and Dy as significant parts of the field for the 104th Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship that starts Saturday and continues through Wednesday on the Forest Akers West golf course at Michigan State University.
“I would like to make a good run at it again, obviously,” she said.
Katie Chipman of Canton, the 2017 runner-up and heading into her final year at Grand Valley State University, Anika Dy of Traverse City, a University of Michigan golfer who last summer won the Michigan PGA Women’s Open, and 2016 GAM Champion Anna Kramer of Spring Lake, a University of Indianapolis golfer, are among the notable golfers in the field.
