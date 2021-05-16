Kehoe repeats All-American
EAST LANSING — Hunter Kehoe finished her senior year at St. Mary’s College as a two-time All-American at the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Championships.
The senior carded a three-over at Michigan State University’s Forest Akers West Golf Course with two birdies for 75, her lowest round after scores of 76, 78 and 79 earlier this week. Her tournament total of 308 (plus-20) gave her a share of sixth place individually.
Kenoe finished the four-day tournament with 42 pars, seven birdies, and was the second-best player in the field in par four scoring.
MHSAA drops outdoor mask requirement
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has adopted updated mask guidance per the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Friday epidemic order.
Under the order, which went into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday, masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 are no longer required to be worn to play sports outside regardless of vaccination status. That's including the outdoor contact sports of soccer and lacrosse.
If an individual is fully vaccinated for the virus, they also no longer have to wear masks to compete in an indoor sport.
The state’s department of public health dropped its requirement for participants of non-contact sports to wear masks during play earlier May. It also lifted the requirement for fully vaccinated athletes to be tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis.
There is no change to the weekly COVID-19 testing requirement for individuals who are not fully vaccinated, the indoor mask requirement for individuals not fully vaccinated and outdoor spectator limits.
MDHHS’ youth athlete testing requirement for those aged 13-19 is set to expire May 31; Michigan’s Face Masks and Gatherings requirement is set to expire July 1.
Mark Uyl, Executive Director of the MHSAA, informed athletic directors of the guidance in a Friday memo.