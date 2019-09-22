Kehoe goes low to help St. Mary’s win Fall Classic
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Saint Mary’s golf team won the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Fall Classic with a two-day score of 609 after posting a 309 on Saturday.
The Belles held off Carthage (615) and No. 16 ranked Wisconsin-Whitewater (620) for their third win of the fall season.
Hunter Kehoe, a Traverse City native, won individual tournament medalist honors after shooting a 74 on Saturday to finish the two-day event with an even-par 144 for the weekend. Summer Stillson (Nappanee, Ind./NorthWood) earned all-tournament team honors after a 76 gave the junior a 149 and a share of third overall.
