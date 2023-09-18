Cook wins American Gold Cup at TC Horse Shows
TRAVERSE CITY — The 2023 Traverse City Horse Shows season came to a close as Karl Cook found his golden girl Sunday. He and Caracole de la Roque stole the show in the CSI5American Gold Cup during the conclusion of Major League Show Jumping’s fifth leg at Flintfields Horse Park.
“It’s amazing to be alongside these unbelievable riders who I’ve looked up to for years,” Cook said. “If you’re a rider who cares about the sport, the American Gold Cup is one you want to win. I’m so proud of my team and my horse, and I’m so happy to be amongst these great riders.”
Alan Wade set a 1.60m course fit for the day and seven of the world’s top 20-ranked riders. Cook and Signe Otsby’s mare Caracole de la Roque jumped at the midway point, and they ultimately made up one of eight clear rounds. Coming in for the jump-off, they left nothing to chance, with Cook trusting the mare’s unbelievable foot speed to make the field chase him.
“This is the fastest horse I’ve ever sat on,” Cook said of the 11-year-old Selle Français mare (Zandor Z x Kannan), a mare he’s still undefeated within jump-off action. “I’ve had a lot of fast horses throughout my career, but this horse feels most comfortable at speeds that horses are not normally comfortable at. It’s not anything I’m doing, it’s all her.
Prior to Cook’s round, Ashlee Bond led the way with Donatello 141 with a time of 34.35 seconds, which appeared a tough task to beat. Two rounds later, Cook shaved the time to 32.95 seconds. Bond ultimately ended up second.
Matt Morrissey, as well as the entire team behind Traverse City Horse Shows, was thrilled with the turnout for the final week of the Tournament of Champions, as well as the entire 13 weeks of horse showing in Northern Michigan for 2023.
“This week is the ending of our 13-week summer series,” Morrissey said. “It’s been a long, great summer here. We brought the American Gold Cup from New York to Traverse City in the middle of 2020 during a pandemic. We weren’t quite sure, but with [the Great Lakes Sports Commission’s] help we found a permanent home for the American Gold Cup — and it’s now been a five-star the past few years for the first time ever.”
