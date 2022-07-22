Beulah Block Micro Marathon set for July 27
BEULAH — The first annual Beulah Block Micro Marathon is slated to kick off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27.
The mini race is 0.262 miles or one/one-hundredth of a marathon. Runners will start and finish at Five Shores Brewing.
Entry fee is $20 and includes a B2M2 medal and a token for a drink at Five Shores. All proceeds will benefit the Benzie Central track and field and cross country programs.
Registration is set for 4-5 p.m. on the day of the event.
Forest Akers hosting Girls’ Junior State AmateurEAST LANSING — The Forest Akers golf facilities on the campus of Michigan State University will host the Michigan Girls’ Junior State Amateur for the eighth time starting Monday.
The championship for the top age 18-and-under golfers in the state combines stroke play and match play with 36-holes of stroke play Monday and Tuesday to determine match play brackets in the overall championship division and a 15-and-under division.
The low 16 scorers after stroke play advance to match play with two rounds Wednesday and Thursday determining a champion. The 15-and-under division has an eight-golfer match-play bracket.
Defending champion Lauren Timpf of Macomb and stroke play medalist Sophie Stevens of Highland return to this year’s field of 104 golfers.
Timpf, choosing to play in the overall division because she won the 15-and-under in 2020, became the championship’s youngest winner at age 14 last year when she topped Kate Brody of Grand Blanc 2 and 1 in the title match. Brody is also in this year’s field.
Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor was last year’s 15-and-under winner. She beat Alena Li of Okemos 3 and 2 in the title match. Melendez and Li are playing in the overall division this year.
GAM Junior Kickoff champion Bridget Boczar of Canton is also in the field, as is Megha Vallabhaneni, who was a recent semifinalist in the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship.
The championship has a storied past with winners like Michigan Golf Hall of Fame member and LPGA Tour player Suzy Green-Roebuck, LPGA Tour player Stacy Snider and current LPGA Symetra Tour player and recent Michigan Women’s Open winner Sarah White.
