Hearn to join CMU hall of fame
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ian Hearn, who wrestled at Central Michigan from 1990 to 1995, will be inducted into the Central Michigan Athletics Hall of Fame. Hearn was formerly Traverse City Central’s baseball coach from 1998-2007 before being named the Trojans Athletic Director.
Hearn was a three-time MAC champion for the Chippewas at 190 pounds, the third wrestler in program history to win three MAC titles at the time. He placed second in the MAC Championships in the one season that he did not win the title. Hearn was a four-time NCAA Championships qualifier with a career record of 74-45.
Hearn was also a two-time letter winner on the CMU baseball team.
Most recently Hearn has served as a Volunteer Assistant Coach with Michigan State. After TC Central Hearn guided Rockford, serving as the head coach from 2008 to 2014.
Willoughby wins Triple Crown
TRAVERSE CITY — Weston Willoughby, 30 of Traverse City, is the “unofficial” Champion of the 2021 Triple Crown of Canoe Racing.
Established in 1992, the Triple Crown recognizes the top performances by C-2 marathon canoe racers who compete at three of North America’s most prestigious marathon canoe races: New York’s General Clinton Canoe Regatta; Michigan’s AuSable River Canoe Marathon; and Quebec’s Classique internationale de canots de la Mauricie.
Willoughby and partner Wesley Dean finished second at both the AuSable marathon and the Quebec marathon. He also competed in the virtual New York marathon, completing the Triple Crown series.