ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Michigan left tackle Ryan Hayes earned All-Big 10 Second Team honors after a standout regular season with the Wolverines.
Michigan's offensive line was deservedly honored at all five positions, including four starters seeing first- or second-team honors.
Hayes graduated from Traverse City West in 2018, a member of the Titans Hall of Fame. The 2017 Titans fell to the Trojans of Traverse City Central in the district finals after they beat Midland Dow for their first playoff win since 2004.
No. 2 Michigan played No. 15 Iowa for the Big 10 championship Saturday. The game was not finished by the time the Record-Eagle went to press.
Kuhn, Vinecki lead USA on World Cup
RUKA, Finland — Gaylord native Winter Vinecki took fifth in one-jump freestyle aerials representing the United States Ski and Snowboard team on the first days of the FIS World Cup in Finland, Friday.
Kaila Kuhn, a Boyne City 18-year-old, took eighth in the same event. She made it to the finals of the triple on Thursday and took ninth.
Differing from the usual World Cup format, a one-jump World Cup is exactly what it sounds like: athletes have only one opportunity to land on the podium.
Vinecki has completed her double-Full Full the past two days and will look to bring a Full double-Full to round out her trick package, according to the USSA press release. Friday's double-Full Full earned her a score of 89.19, tying her with Australia’s Danielle Scott for fifth place.
The two Beijing Olympic hopefuls are looking to build off very successful years in 2020, where both finished in the top-10 in the 2020 World Cup. Vinecki finished second, the top U.S. woman. Kuhn finished ninth, fourth among U.S. women.
The 2022 Winter Games are Feb. 4-20.