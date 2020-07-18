Guoynes wins Michigan PGA Award
EAST LANSING — Chelsea Guoynes, Player Development Coordinator and Foundation Activities Director at the Michigan Section PGA, has been selected by the Michigan Section PGA as the 2020 recipient of the Player Development Award.
Guoynes graduated Traverse City Central in 2011 and golfed collegiately at Florida Gulf Coast University.
The award recognizes a PGA Golf Professional, who has displayed extraordinary and exemplary contribution and achievement in the area of player development. It also considers the PGA Professional’s growth of the game leadership, commitment at the Section and National levels in the player development arena, and the meaningful impact made at the facility.
Dy 1-under at Michigan Women’s Am.
EAST LANSING — Anika Dy, Traverse City West graduate and University of Michigan golfer, shot one-under par at the 2020 Michigan Women’s Amerture at Forest Akers West golf course at Michigan State University.
Dy shot 71 and finished the first round of play in second place behind Anna Kramer of Spring Lake, who finished 2-under at 70. The two were the only among the field of 83 to shoot below part in the first round. Kerrigan Parks of Flushing shot an even 72.
“I drop-kicked my tee shot on my first hole (par 3 No. 10) into the bunker, and then I hit it in the bunker again on 11,” Dy said, “I saved par on both of them, but it seemed like the rest of the day I was playing safe, not going for pins at all, just hitting to the middle of the greens and being careful.”
Nichole Cox, formerly of Glen Lake, shot 1-over at 73 and is in a four-way tie for fourth place. Anci Dy (TC West) shot 81 and Katherine Hopkins (St. Francis) shot 90.
Match play continues through Wednesday.
Saints split twinbill
MIDLAND — The Manistee Saints took the first game against the Midland Tribe in a Great Lakes UBL doubleheader on Saturday with an 11-5 win, then fell short in the second, losing 10-9
The Saints (10-6) scored seven runs in the first two innings of the first game. Cole Proctor singled on a 3-1 count, scoring the first run. Braedan Lundquist led the Saints to victory on the mound, pitching 4.1 innings with two earned runs allowed.
In the backend of the doubleheader, the Saints clawed out of a 4-1 second inning deficit and led by a run heading into the bottom of the fourth. The Saints surrendered five runs in the bottom of that inning — along with the lead — and were not able to rally back.
Midland hosts Manistee for another doubleheader Sunday at 1 p.m.
TCJGA competes in two tournaments
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Junior Golf Association competed in a pair of tournaments last week.
Josh Lavely shot a 69 at Bahle Farms last Sunday, July 12, leading the elite boys division. Emlin Munch shot a 78, leading the college women division.
Tyler Frechette shot a 75 at the Sugar Loaf Tournament on Thursday, leading the elite boys division. Lauren Posey shot an 86, leading the elite girls division.
Bahle Farms Tournament
18 Holes — College Men: Joey Hunter, 78. College Women: Emlin Munch, 78. Elite Boys: Josh Lavely, 69; Tyler Frechette, 75; Boston Price, 76; Jeremiah Halderman, 76; Blake O’Connor, 77; Harry Chipman, 78; Aiden Coleman, 79. Elite Girls: Lauren Posey, 83; Sophia Florek, 86; Kennedy Ellis, 89. Tour Boys: Jacob Florek, 79; Michail Houtterman, 81; Winslow Robinson, 82. Tour Girls: Sydney Rademacher, 89; Ellie Gieselman, 103.
9 Holes — Casey Jackson, 42; Tanner Temar, 44; Duncan Robinson, 46; Owen Jackson, 50; Crosby Robinson, 50; Addison Balentine, 51.
Sugar Loaf Tournament
18 holes — College Men: Aiden Raffaele 78. Elite Boys: Tyler Frechette, 75; Murphy Kehoe, 78; Michael Beattie, 79; Josh Lavely, 79. Elite Girls: Lauren Posey, 86; Sophia Florek, 89; Ainslee Hewitt, 92. Tour Boys: Jacob Florek, 83; Winslow Robinson, 84; Blake Springstead, 86; David Ainsley, 88; Michael Houtteman, 89; Austin Stehouwer, 89. Tour Girls: Addison Balentine, 106; Ellie Gieselman, 106.
9 Holes — Duncan Robinson, 41; Zachary Steers, 52; Maggie Scavarda, 55; Crosby Robinson, 56; Tanner Temar, 56; Landen Windbacher, 57.
