Pistons to hold youth basketball camp at GT Resort
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has partnered with the Detroit Pistons to bring the NBA organization’s youth basketball camp to Traverse City.
The Pistons Academy summer basketball camp takes place Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2022 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and is for boys and girls in grades 3-9. Players of all skill levels are welcome. The Pistons Academy experienced group of coaches and camp directors will provide an exciting and engaging week of camp for everyone.
The camp will be broken down into separate divisions based on a combination of the player’s grade, size and skill level. Each division will work on skill development and rule comprehension in the morning and then transition to team bonding, games and contests in the afternoon. Coaches will work with players on all aspects of the game from defensive concepts to offensive strategy.
All campers receive a Pistons Academy Camp Jersey and a ticket to a Detroit Pistons home game at Little Caesars Arena for the 2022-2023 season. Camp will also feature various awards, contests and giveaways. Visit www.PistonsAcademy.com to register.
August Meekhof wins 101st GAM Championship
SOUTHFIELD — It took some late dramatics and three holes of sudden-death playoff golf before August Meekhof of Eastmanville emerged as the winner of the 101st GAM Championship presented by Carl’s Golfland at Plum Hollow Country Club Tuesday.
Meekhof, a Michigan State University golfer, made an eagle-3 on the par 5 No. 17 hole in regulation play to take the lead by one shot.
Grant Haefner of West Bloomfield, who was playing in his last amateur tournament before turning professional, then birdied No. 18 with an approach shot to three feet while Meekhof made a par save following a wayward tee shot and punchout shot from right of the fairway.
Meekhof shot a final even-par 70 in regulation and Haefner shot 69 for the tie at 7-under 203. On the third extra hole Meekhof rolled in a 24-foot birdie putt for the win.
Haefner, who recently finished school at Jacksonville University (Fla.) said he would have loved to leave the amateur ranks with the GAM title, but said he had his chances.
Jimmy Dales of Northville, a University of Wyoming golfer, had or shared the lead a few times through the final round and was playing in the final group with Meekhof and Haefner. He ended up shooting 72 for 207 and third place.
Bradley Smithson of Grand Rapids, another MSU golfer, shot 69 for 208 and fourth.
Three golfers tied for fifth at 209 including Coalter Smith of Grosse Pointe Farms and the University of Wisconsin, who closed with a 72, and Grand Valley State University teammates Charles DeLong of DeWitt, who shot 71, and recent Michigan Amateur Champion Nick Krueger of Spring Lake, who shot 70.
Highland’s Sophie Stevens wins 31st GAM Women’s Championship
LANSING — Sophie Stevens, the 16-year-old home-schooled standout from Highland, made eight birdies and shot a closing 6-under 66 to pull away from the field and win the 31st GAM Women’s Championship presented by Stifel Investment Systems at the Country Club of Lansing Tuesday.
Bridget Boczar of Canton, headed to Oakland University’s golf team this fall, shot a 69 for 142 and second place.
Jessica Jolly, a Rockford High School student, shot 71 for 144 and third place.
University of Northern Illinois golfer Jasmine Ly of Windsor finished fourth after a 74 for 146 and defending champion Mikaela Schulz, a University of Michigan golfer from West Bloomfield, rounded out the top five with a 72 for 148.
Stevens, a runner-up to Grace Wang in the recent Michigan Junior Girls’ State Amateur Championship, bogeyed holes 2 and 3 to fall behind Boczar briefly early in the round, but then made three consecutive birdies at 5, 6 and 7 to pull in front. She took all the drama out of things by shooting 4-under 32 on the back nine and pulling away.
Boczar started the day one shot off Steven’s lead and said she expected Stevens to play great.
Boczar, 18 and the GAM Junior Kickoff champion at the start of the summer, said her coach, Scott Hayes of Miles of Golf, suggested a putting grip change and she was concentrating on it instead of thinking about her score.
Stevens, whose name will go on the Betty Richart Trophy, said she stuck to her plan both days.
MHSAA shows lower rate of schools charging participation fees
EAST LANSING — Although participation in high school sports rebounded significantly at Michigan High School Athletic Association schools during the 2021-22 school year, the percentage of member schools charging participation fees remained near its lowest of the last two decades after a major reduction during 2020-21 when fall and winter activities were affected by COVID-19.
Only 40 percent of MHSAA member schools charged participation fees during the 2021-22 school year, following 41 percent using them during 2020-21 and after 48 percent of member schools reported charging them during the 2019-20 school year, when athletics operated normally until the pandemic resulted in a shutdown that March. The dips into the low 40s were the lowest percentages of schools assessing fees since the 2006-07 school year.
Of the 690 schools (92 percent of membership) which responded to the 2021-22 survey, 279 assessed a participation fee, while 411 did not during the past school year. For the purposes of the survey, a participation fee was anything $20 or more regardless of what the school called the charge (registration fee, insurance fee, transportation fee, etc.).
Class A schools remained the largest group charging fees, with 57 percent of respondents doing so. Class B and Class C schools followed, with 39 and 34 percent charging fees, respectively, and 33 percent of Class D schools also charged for participation.
