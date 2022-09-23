GT Resort hosting scramble state championship
ACME — The Grand Traverse Resort & Spa will welcome teams from across Michigan for the 11th GAM Scramble State Championship Sunday and Monday.
The teams will compete in a special scramble format over two days with 18-hole rounds on two of the resort’s courses, Spruce Run and The Bear. Championship teams will be determined by gross and net scoring.
Half of the teams will play their first round Sunday on Spruce Run and the other half will play on The Bear and then switch for the final round Monday.
Spruce Run, which was redesigned in 1979, is more forgiving than The Bear but retains challenging elements. It was the original three-year host course for the Michigan Open, which has been played at the resort 33 times. The course winds among rolling hills that surround the resort hotel and overlook Grand Traverse Bay, and water comes into play on 13 of the holes.
The format for the championship is a 4-person team “step aside” scramble, which means on each hole members of the team hit a tee shot from their designated tee (four sets of tees). The team then selects one of the tee shots and marks the spot from which to play. The player whose shot is selected WILL NOT play the next shot (step aside). This procedure is repeated until the ball is holed.
Teams are made up of any four GAM members — men, women, senior men, and/or senior women, each with a valid GAM/USGA Handicap Index. A team’s total index must equal 36.0 or higher. Teams cannot have more than two players with a GAM/USGA Handicap Index lower than 10.0 in the last 12 months.
