Girls hoops finals returning to Breslin
EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association’s girls basketball semifinals and finals weekend could return to the Breslin Student Events Center as quickly as this upcoming season.
Michigan State University returns to hosting the event this winter and in future seasons when the Spartans women’s basketball team is not selected as an opening-round host for the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State University’s Breslin hosted the girls basketball semifinals and finals from 2004-06 and 2010-17. However, the potential for a conflict with the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament led to the MHSAA moving the event for the past two seasons. The NCAA awards top-four seeded teams an opportunity to host the first two rounds of its Division I tournament, and the NCAA event falls almost annually on the traditional dates of the MHSAA girls basketball championship weekend, setting up the possible scheduling conflict.
During an initial three-year contract beginning this winter, Breslin tentatively will be the host of the MHSAA girls basketball semifinals and Finals. If, beginning in 2021, the Spartans are seeded fourth or higher for the NCAA Tournament and selected to host first and second rounds, the MHSAA Girls Semifinals and Finals will be played at Read Fieldhouse’s University Arena on the campus of Western Michigan University. Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland will serve as the alternative site if Breslin is not available in 2020, as Read is hosting the Mid-American Conference gymnastics championships during the weekend of the MHSAA girls semifinals and finals.
Kolarevic named MVC Defensive Player of the Week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Former Traverse City St. Francis standout Chris Kolarevic earned the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week award.
The Northern Iowa sophomore linebacker played for the first time since Oct. 18, 2018 and notched four tackles and a sack, helping UNI hold No. 5 Weber State to just one offensive yard in the second half and -7 yards in the third quarter.
The Panthers return home for their Missouri Valley opener Saturday against Youngstown State at the UNI-Dome at 4 p.m. for homecoming.
Kehoe repeats as MIAA Golfer of the Week
FREELAND — Saint Mary’s junior Hunter Kehoe picked up her second Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) Women’s Golfer of the Week accolade in as many weeks for her efforts leading up to September 30.
Kehoe, a Traverse City West graduate, took round medalist honors at the second MIAA Jamboree of the season last Tuesday at Adrian’s Lenawee Country Club with a round-low 77. The team co-captain was tied for the lowest par-three and par-four scoring on the day while sharing round-best honors with 11 pars as the Belles captured first place as a team.
It is the third MIAA Golfer of the Week honor this season and 12th of her career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.