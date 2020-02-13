TC Central's Gle wins regional coaching award
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central strength and conditioning coach Doug Gle was honored by the National High School Strength and Conditioning Association with one of the group's eight regional Coach of the Year Awards.
Gle received the honor in Region 7, which covers the Great Lakes states. He's the first coach from Michigan to earn the honor in the three years the NHSSCA has given the award out.
This award is given annually in recognition for high school coaching achievements and passion for the profession.
Ex-Glen Lake coach Foerster picked for MHSFCA Hall of Fame
MAPLE CITY — Former Glen lake assistant football coach Brett Foerster will be inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony takes place March 7 at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West in Lansing.
Foerster coached at Glen Lake in 1990 under head coach Bill Hollenbeck before accepting the head coaching job at McBain, where he won three Highlands Conference championships between 1991-95.
Foerster retired with coaching record of 204-99-2 over 30 years at Freeland (1987), Wyandotte Roosevelt (1989), McBain (1991-95), Saginaw Heritage (1996-2004), Portage Central (2005-09), Climax Scotts (2011), Battle Creek Lakeview (2012-17) and Benton Harbor (2018).
TCC thrower Bohrer qualifies for states, nationals
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central junior Mackenzie Bohrer qualified for both states and the New Balance Indoor Nationals in New York this March for indoor track.
Bohrer qualified for both shot Put and discus for states and shot for nationals.
At the Michigan Indoor Track Series event at Saginaw Valley State University, she hit the state qualifying distance of 34 feet. The indoor state finals are Feb. 23 at Grand Valley State University.
The indoor nationals qualifying distance for the emerging elite class is 38'9" in shot put. Bohrer threw 39'2". Nationals are March 13 in New York.
Northern Michigan Wolves holding tryouts March 14
TRAVERSE CITY — Tryouts for the 2020 incarnation of the Northern Michigan Wolves are schedule for March 14.
The event takes place from 2-4 p.m. at GritShop (5105 Sawyer Woods Dr.) in Traverse City.
Cost to try out is $30, cosh only. For more information, visit the Wolves' Facebook page, email nmwolves@yahoo.com or call 231-313-8386.
Pit Spitters, NWL to give away $2,000 in softball equipment
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters and the Northwoods League Foundation are teaming up to award 22 softball grants of softball equipment worth more than $2,000 each.
The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding 22 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations across the 22 communities in which a Northwoods League affiliate currently operates.
Each grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12, including a set of catcher’s gear, eight batting helmets, 10 gloves, a bucket of practice softballs and six bats.
The Pit Spitters are accepting grant applications from organizations. To apply, go to www.pitspitters.com. The deadline for application submission is April 17.
Northwoods lands new brewery for league's official beer
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwoods League struck a two-year deal with Milwaukee-based Broken Bat Brewing Company to brew a beer exclusively for NWL ballparks.
The league previously had its Five Tool Ale produced by two other Wisconsin breweries since adding the beverage to league concession stands in 2017.
Five Tool Ale wasn't available last year at Traverse City Pit Spitters games, but could be on tap for the franchise's second season. Spitters general manager Mickey Graham said the team is working on finding a distributor for Five Tool Ale and hope to have that sorted out before the season.
NWL ownership developed its own recipe for the cream ale, which will be in cans for the first time, after being previously available only on draft.
Broken Bat also makes Chinooks IPA for the Lakeshore Chinooks of the Northwoods League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.