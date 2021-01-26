Date set for Panthers tryouts
PETOSKEY — The Northern Michigan Panthers semi-pro football team has set a date and time for its 2021 tryouts.
They will be held Feb. 21, 2021 at the Petoskey Field House, located at 1040 Cedar Valley Road from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $40 per person.
Pre-season workouts are underway at the same location starting Sunday, Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m. Anyone can attend prior to tryouts and the cost is $10.
Vinecki wins gold in Moscow
MOSCOW — Gaylord native Winter Vinecki, 22, became a step closer to qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics last Saturday, taking home gold from a FIS World Cup stop in Moscow Saturday, Jan. 23 representing the United States Ski & Snowboard team.
The win moves her into second place in the World Cup's season standings with Kaila Kuhn, who grew up in Boyne City, not far behind in fifth despite not qualifying for the finals. The next stop on the FIS World Cup is Saturday in Raubichi, Belarus.
Grand Traverse Bay Breakers to host intrasquad competition Feb. 27-28
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay Breakers swim team has scheduled its first intrasquad competition for February 27-28.
The meet is to include nearly 75 swimmers who will compete in 2-4 hour blocks over the weekend.
The team’s first face-to-face competition will be in March at Bowling Green State University, where the 2021 All-star meet will be held.