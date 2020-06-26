Tyler Copp wins Michigan Amateur
HARBOR SPRINGS — Tyler Copp of Ann Arbor won the 109th Michigan Amateur Championship at Boyne Highlands Resort Friday.
Thomas Hursey and Matthew Orwig of the Traverse City Junior Golf Association advanced to the round of 32, but each finished a stroke behind the golfer they were matched up with.
Copp, a 22-year-old Mercer University (Ga.) golfer, toppled James Piot, the 21-year-old Michigan State University standout from Canton, 2 and 1, to win his first golf tournament since a high school regional in his senior year and first-year of competitive golf.
“This is very special,” said Copp, a former hockey player who was playing in just the second Michigan Amateur for which he had qualified. “It’s the most important golf tournament that I’ve wanted to win, and it makes me want to just keep on winning bigger and bigger tournaments.”
MHSAA totals state champions
EAST LANSING — A total of 58 schools won one or more of the 69 Michigan High School Athletic Association team championships awarded during the 2019-20 school year, with two teams winning three or more titles despite the cancellation of 62 MHSAA Finals due to COVID-19.
Marquette led with seven championships, winning its divisions in girls and boys skiing, girls and boys swimming & diving, girls and boys cross country and girls tennis. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern won the second-most titles, three, finishing first in its divisions in girls golf, boys tennis and boys soccer – the soccer championship its first in that sport.
Four more schools won two championships: Ann Arbor Pioneer, East Grand Rapids, Farmington Hills Mercy and Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.
A total of 18 teams won first MHSAA titles in their respective sports, with Essexville Garber’s win in Division 3 girls bowling the school’s first Finals championship in any sport.
A total of 23 champions were repeat winners from 2018-19 — and 11 of those won for at least the third straight season, while six extended title streaks to at least four consecutive years.
Pistons sign center Justin Patton
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons announced Friday that the team has signed center Justin Patton to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Patton, 6-11, 241 was drafted 16th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls and was part of a draft-night trade which sent him and Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In nine career NBA games, Patton has averaged 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds with Minnesota, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.