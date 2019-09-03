Community Match doubles to $10,000 for TC Patriot Game
TRAVERSE CITY — Veterans in Crisis has the potential to get a record amount of money during this year’s TC Patriot Game thanks to the doubling of a community match. New sponsors have stepped forward and offered to donate $10,000 if the community can match that amount.
Match donations can be made on the “Donate Now” button at the game’s website (http://www.TCPatriotGame.com) or at the game’s halftime during the Meijer Buck-It Blitz.
The community match is being offered by Fox Lincoln, EXIT Realty, Brady’s Bar, Traverse Legal, Joe Charlton, Harold Elston and the TC Elks Lodge.
TC West grad tabbed to lead Arcadia University hockey
GLENSIDE, PA. — Arcadia University announced the hiring of Traverse City West alumni Vincent Pietrangelo on Tuesday morning to lead the men’s ice hockey program into it’s inaugural season in 2021-2022.
Pietrangelo spent the last three seasons as the assistant men’s hockey coach at the State University of New York and has spent time with Ferris State University as a coach.
TC West grad Hayes earns POW honors from UM football
ANN ARBOR — Traverse City West grad and redshirt freshman Ryan Hayes impressed in his first career start at offensive tackle for the Michigan Wolverines football team last weekend.
He earned the Offensive Player of the Week honor from his coaches and team for his play while stepping in for injured senior Jon Runyan Jr against Middle Tennessee State. Michigan won 40-21.
