Rowe, Hintz break Breakers swim records
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA Breakers swimmers competed for the first time in almost a year this past weekend, and two swimmers made the most of their time spent out of competition.
Blake Rowe and Isaac Hintz, who compete in the 15-16 boys division, broke 10-year-old team records in the respective events Saturday at a meet in Holland. Rowe took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.29 and first in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:03.59. Hintz took first in the 50-yard fly with a time of 25.34.
Other winners were Elyse Brayton, who won her heat of the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard backstroke; Lila Glen, who claimed her heat of the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard IM; and Logan Sheard, who won his heat of the 50-yard backstroke.
Periard steps away as Suttons Bay AD
SUTTONS BAY — Doug Periard announced he’ll no longer be the athletic director at Suttons Bay.
Periard retired last summer, but returned in a limited capacity as things transitioned through the pandemic.
Andy Melius, the high school and middle school principal, takes over duties as athletic director.
Periard will still work out of the AD office as a coordinator while performing other duties such as baseball coach, assistant football coach, quarantine officer, bus driver and substitute teacher.
Timing company bought out
TRAVERSE CITY — Endurance Evolution, a Traverse City-based race timing service, was bought out by Race Day Events, a Wisconsin-based event production company. The acquisition became final Thursday.
Led by Joel Gaff Jr., Endurance Evolution did timing services for the Sleeping Bear Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K; the Traverse City Triathlon; the Traverse City Trail Running Festival; and the Glen Arbor Solstice Half Marathon and 5K, among other events.
Race Day Events takes over management and production of the Endurance Evolution races and timing services operations with continued guidance from Gaff and the Endurance Evolution team.
“The team in Traverse City will continue leading the local operations, with the added support of the rest of the Race Day Events team,” said Ryan Griessmeyer, Race Day’s president.