Groups raise $48k for charities
BOYNE CITY — Over the past 20 years PGA professionals from Boyne Golf have raised more than $450,000 through the annual Harbor Cup golf event, benefiting local charities including Manna Food Project and The First Tee of Northern Michigan.
This year, Team Boyne professionals set a new yearly record, raising more than $48,000 for the charities. The donations are the result of the year-long fundraising effort, with many of the donations coming from members of the Country Club of Boyne and Bay Harbor Golf Club, merchandise sales, and pro-am and scramble golf events around the area.
The annual Harbor Cup golf event is held each fall. PGA professionals from Boyne Golf’s properties are pitted against PGA professionals from Petoskey area golf courses in a fun 54-hole Ryder Cup style format.
Last week, Boyne Golf professionals proudly presented a check totaling $30,500 to Manna Food Project, a pantry and warehouse that supplies food to more than 35 pantries and agencies in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet counties. The charitable contribution will provide more than 122,000 meals to community members.
Basketball tourney registration starts
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for the YMCA Hoop Fest 3-on-3 basketball Tournament for boys and girls teams in grades 4-8 held at the West Y Youth & Family Center on Jan. 4.
Starting time is 11 a.m. Teams of 3-4 players play in a double-elimination format, with divisions formed by grade. All games are officiated by MHSAA referees and top finishers will receive awards. All registered players will receive a tournament T-shirt. Cost is $120 per team and deadline for registration is Dec. 26.
For more information or to register, visit the Y website at www.gtbayymca.org or contact any Y Branch at 933-9622.
Women’s basketball league registration
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is now underway for the upcoming YMCA Women’s Basketball league that will play games on Sundays from Jan. 12-March 15 at Traverse City area gyms.
Each player registers individually at a cost of $50 for Y members and $75 for Y non-members. Players can form their own teams or be placed on a team.
The season consists of a regular round-robin league schedule and an end-of-season tournament.
All games are reffed by MHSAA registered officials.
The registration deadline is Dec. 30.
For more information or to register, visit the Y website at www.gtbayymca.org or contact any Y Branch at 933-9622.
