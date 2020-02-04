Amanda Bandrowski Selected as MIAA Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week
Hope College’s Amanda Bandrowski has been named as the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on Monday.
The senior from Traverse City, Michigan earned the award for the sixth time in her career and second time in her senior season.
Bandrowski, a TC St. Francis grad, earned points at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles for the nationally ranked Flying Dutch during Friday’s 6-1 home win against NCAA Division II Davenport University.
At No. 1 singles, Bandrowski defeated Davenport’s Willemien Coetzee in two sets, 6-0, 6-1. Bandrowski now has 82 singles wins — second-most in team history.
At No. 1 doubles, Bandrowski teamed with Claire Hallock for a 6-2 victory against the Davenport pair of Willemein Coetzee and Danica Malan.
