46th annual VASA ski race set for Saturday
TRAVERSE CITY — Officials for the North American Vasa are in the final preparation week for the 46th annual Vasa Festival of Races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday 2022 at the Timber Ridge Resort.
The efforts of more than 200 volunteers and 40 sponsors will be on display over the weekend. Both the TART and NMMBA groomers have been working on the cross country ski trails and the fatbike venues with winter conditions expected to be some of the best to date.
Saturday’s events include the Ted Okerstrom 15-kilometer and the George Kuhn half marathon 27K freestyle races starting at 9 a.m. The Short’s Grand Fat 35k and Short’s NFat 17k fatbike races will go off at 12:10 p.m. The Junior Vasa will offer three age group ski races beginning at noon, and the Adaptive Ski Race will begin at 12:30.
Sunday’s offerings start with two classic ski races, a 6K event for the high school racers at 9 a.m. and the Lombard Loppet Classic 15K race for adults at 9:30 a.m. An untimed Fun Tour 6K event will start at 10 a.m. The newest event, the Vasasaurus Stomp 6K snowshoe race begins at 10:30 a.m.
VASA Race Director Janice Davidson said several modifications to the traditional stadium layout were made due to COVID-19 precautions. However, volunteers will be offering hot soup and other snacks at the Timber Ridge banquet hall.
Registration for all events can only be done online. Deadline is 6 p.m. Wednesday. All Vasa event details can be found at vasa.org.
Figure skating show tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are on sale for the Traverse City Figure Skating Club's annual Ice Show, March 4-5 at Centre Ice Arena.
“Sing! High School Musicals on Ice” promises to bring a high energy show featuring music from the big screen and Broadway favorites “High School Musical”, “Sing!”, “Hairspray”, and “Grease”.
Show times are Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 5 at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Bleacher seat tickets are $18. An on-ice VIP package is available for $160 per four-top table. Tickets are available at MyNorthTickets.com
The ice show is the biggest annual fundraiser for the non-profit skating club. In addition to ticket sales funds are raised through selling souvenirs like animal ear headbands, light up rings and pom poms. Proceeds help defray the cost of billed ice time, thus making involvement more accessible and affordable to the general community, which in turn helps to sustain the skating program.
For more information, visit GoFigureTC.org or call 231-342-9437.
Leapin' Leprechaun 5K returns
TRAVERSE CITY — The 12th edition of the Leapin' Leprechaun 5K takes place 9 a.m. March 12 at the Workshop Brewing Company in Traverse City. The race will have both an in-person and virtual option and the course is in the process of being finalized. Participants receive a t-shirt and there are prizes for the best costume.
For more information and to sign up visit leapinleprechauntc.com. Registration pricing increases after Feb. 28.
M22 Challenge registration opens March 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for the 13th annual M22 Challenge opens March 1 at 8 a.m.
The event itself is scheduled for June 11.
The M22 Challenge course consists of a 2-mile run including a dune climb overlooking Lake Michigan, a bike race around Big and Little Glen Lake and an paddle “anything” event on crystal clear Little Glen.
Those interested in competing or volunteering in this year’s race can find more information on registration by visiting www.m22challenge.com.