Thompson signs with ECHL team
TRAVERSE CITY — Former Traverse City Central player Garrett Thompson signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of The ECHL for the upcoming season.
The eighth-year pro started with the Binghamtom Senators in the American Hockey League in 2013-14 after a career at Ferris State included trips to the 2012 National Championship game and the 2014 Elite Eight.
Thompson and fellow Bulldog alum Kyle Bonis — both of whom also played for the Traverse City North Stars Jr. A team — played together in two European stops in 2018-20 with Frisk Asker in Norway, where he had 39 points in 38 games and HKM Zvolen in Slovakia where he had 32 points in 50 games.
Prior to his European tour, Thompson was a force with the Fort Wayne Komets. Thompson has 60 goals and 87 assists in 147 career ECHL games, all previously with Fort Wayne. In 106 AHL games with the Iowa Wild, Binghamton Senators and San Antonio Rampage, Thompson has 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points.
In 2017-18, Thompson was one of the league’s top players, finishing with 29 goals and 42 assists for 71 points, placing fifth in the league scoring race.
Thompson had 42 goals and 45 assists for 87 points in 139 collegiate games at Ferris State, finishing in a three-way tie for the team lead in scoring with 32 points (16-16-32) as a senior in 2013-14.
Pit Spitters playoff tickets for sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Select playoff tickets for the Northern Pod of the Michigan Northwoods League go on sale Monday, August 24 at 10:00 am.
Patio tables, outdoor suites and indoor suites will be the only tickets available at this time and are the same price as the regular season — tables of four for $90, 12-person outdoor suites are $250, and 10-person indoor suites are also $250. These options all come with wait service. Table and suite tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 231-943-0100 or visiting Turtle Creek Stadium from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Traverse City Pit Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters will have a play-in game Sept. 3 at 7:05 p.m. to determine the Northern Division representative in the championship game. The championship game will be held Sept. 5 at 4:05 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The Southern Pod, which consist of the Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, will hold two days of playoff games Sept. 3-4 to determine their representative in the championship game.
Box seat tickets for the playoff games are currently only available to season ticket holders and will go on sale to the general public later this month. Capacity is limited to just 500 people for each game. The regular season ends Sept. 2.
