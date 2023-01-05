Boyne’s Deming commits to LSSU volleyball
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City senior Morgan Deming signed a national letter-of-intent Tuesday to play volleyball at Lake Superior State University.
Deming, an all-Lake Michigan Conference outside hitter, heads to Sault Ste. Marie, where she’ll play for the Lakers. Suttons Bay’s Kyra Vezina also recently played outside hitter for the Lakers.
YMCA basketball registration deadline extended
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration is underway for YMCA boys middle school basketball teams in grades 6-8.
Teams are not combined and are placed in separate divisions. You must sign up as a team.
Game days are Saturdays in Traverse City/Kingsley area gyms beginning Jan. 21 and running until Feb. 18. Double headers are played each Saturday.
Registration deadline is Jan. 8. You must register as a team. For more information or prices, contact the Y at 231-933-9622 or email barbb@gtbayymca.org.
